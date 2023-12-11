Sensex (0.03%)
CBSE Date Sheet 2024: Board to release exams schedule soon on official site

CBSE class 10th and 12th board exams will begin from February 15 to April 10, 2024. The complete exam date sheet is yet to be announced. Check the details below

CBSE

CBSE

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 12:51 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release class 10th and 12th date sheets soon on its official website, cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in. Over 35 lakh students will appear for class 10th and 12th board exams in 2024. 

The students have been waiting eagerly for the 10th and 12th exam schedules. However, the board has earlier confirmed that the exam will take place from February 15th to April 10th, 2024. This year, the board exam will be conducted for 55 days. As per past trends, the board might release the exam schedule in the last week of December.
 
Generally, the CBSE prefers to release exam date sheets around one month or 45 days before the exams. Last time, the class 10th exams were concluded on March 21, and class 12th exams were continued till April 5. The time of the examination was 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

How to download the class 10th and 12th date sheets?

Here are the steps to check and download the class 10th and 12th board exams date sheet:
  • Visit the official website, i.e., cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in.
  • Check for the latest section and click on it
  • Then look for the class 10th and 12th date sheets
  • Click on the available link, and you can check your date sheet
  • You can also download the pdf or take the printout.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Passing Marks

Each subject of the CBSE exam carries 100 marks, whereas the theory paper carries 80 marks, and the internal assessments will carry 20 marks. Students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall to qualify for the CBSE board exams 2024.

When will CBSE class 10th and 12th practical exams take place?

CBSE has earlier confirmed that class 10th and 12th practical examinations will take place from January 1, 2024, to February 15, 2024.

CBSE Board last year’s pass percentage

Last year, around 92.71 per cent of candidates passed the class 12th examinations while 94.40 per cent of the candidates successfully passed the class 10th examinations.

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 12:51 PM IST

