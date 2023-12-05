Bihar Board Exam Dates 2024: BSEB announces class 10, 12 exam dates

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the class 10th (Matric) and 12th (Intermediate) exam date sheets on Monday for arts, commerce, and science streams. However, the CBSE and UP Board exam dates are still awaited.

The class 10 board exam will begin on February 15 with the Mother Tongue paper, and the examination for class 12th will begin on February 1, 2024, with Biology, Philosophy and Economics papers.





The Intermediate annual examination will begin on February 1, 2024, and will conclude on February 12, 2024. The board has also announced the date for the practical examination of class 12th, which will take place between January 10 and January 20, 2024.

For matric students, an internal assessment or practical examination will be held from January 18 to January 20, 2024.

Date Shift I or II February 15 Mother Tongue February 16 Maths February 17 Second Language February 19 Social Science February 20 Science February 21 English February 22 Elective February 23 Elective

When will the BSEB Class 10th and Class 12th board exam results be announced?

The class 10th and class 12th BSEB board exam results will be announced in March/April 2024.

Last year, the overall pass percentage of the Bihar Board Inter exam for all three streams of science, commerce and arts was registered at 83.70 per cent, which was an improvement from the previous year.

On the other hand, the pass percentage for the matric exam was around 81.04 per cent in the last result.

Recently, the Bihar Board has released their 2024 session holiday calendar. According to the new calendar, the summer vacation in Bihar will be 30 days which has been increased from 20 days last year from April 15, 2024, to May 15, 2024.

Bihar Board has also cleared that there are no other changes in the number of holidays this year, and schools will remain open on birth anniversaries of great men. The birth or death anniversaries during the summer vacation are not separately mentioned in the calendar.