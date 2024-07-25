Chhattisgarh Pre-MCA 2024: Results announced on vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

Today, July 25, the Chhattisgarh Pre Master of Computer Applications (CG Pre MCA 2024) result was announced by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB). The CG Pre MCA 2024 merit list can be downloaded by Candidates by visiting the official website at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. Along with the result, the board has also released the final answer key. To download the Chhattisgarh pre-MCA result 2024, candidates will need to enter their registered mobile number and password. A total of 1,220 candidates have passed the CG Pre MCA entrance exam, as indicated by the combined merit list. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chhattisgarh Pre-MCA 2024: Details

The CG Pre MCA 2024 merit list is prepared by the board as per the marks obtained by the applicants in the entrance test. The roll number, application number, name, category, class type, sex, date of birth, ph (physically handicapped), dom (domicile), and percentage will all be included in the merit list.

CG Pre MCA 2024: Tie-breaker policy

As per the CG Pre MCA te-breaker policy, given below is the priorities to be applied:

Preference will be given to the candidate with the highest maths score.

Preference will be given to the candidate who scored higher in the computer awareness section if a tie continues.

Candidates with higher scores in the analytical ability and logical reasoning sections will be given preference if necessary.

Preference will be given to the candidate who scored higher in the general awareness section if there is still no resolution.

The older candidate will be given preference if there is a tie that cannot be resolved.

Candidates applying to MCA programs at various Chhattisgarh colleges and universities must pass the CG Pre MCA entrance exam. After passing the exam, candidates will be invited to the counselling process.

Chhattisgarh Pre-MCA Counselling 2024: Documents needed

Students can view the list of documents needed for the counselling below:

• Class 10th/ 12th Marksheet

• Persons with disability (PWD) certificate (if applicable)

• Domicile Certificate

• Birth Certificate

• Sainik Class Certificate (if applicable)

• Freedom Fighter Class Certificate (if applicable).

What is Chhattisgarh Pre-MCA?

The Chhattisgarh Professional Board, Raipur, offers CG Pre MCA to students interested in the MCA program. It is a once-a-year exam at the state level. CG Pre MCA 2024 lasts for three hours. The CG Pre MCA 2024 mode is offline and uses pen and paper.