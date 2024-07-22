Business Standard
16 exams postponed by NTA since 2018; Covid, logistics among reasons: Govt

The reasons for postponement included Covid-19 pandemic, administrative reasons, logistical reasons, and technical issues

BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) postponed at least 16 exams due to different reasons since its inception in 2018, the Ministry of Education informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.
The reasons for postponement included Covid-19 pandemic, administrative reasons, logistical reasons, and technical issues.
The information was shared by Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar in response to a written question in Lok Sabha asked by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.
"Since its inception in 2018, NTA has successfully conducted over 240 examinations involving over 5.4 crore students.
"Since most of the examinations conducted by NTA are held in multiple-subjects, multiple-shifts and span over a number of days, there have been instances due to unforeseen circumstances like Covid-19 pandemic, logistical and technical issues, administrative issues, legal orders etc, when examination dates initially notified in respect of specific subjects or shifts could not be adhered to," the Minister said.
According to the data shared by the minister, four exams -- JEE-Main (2020), NEET-UG (2020), JEE-Main (2021) and NEET-UG (2021) -- were postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

CSIR UGC-NET (2020), UGC-NET (December, 2020), UGC-NET (May, 2021) and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA (2020) were postponed due to "Covid-19 pandemic and logistical challenges".
Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 for admission to UG, PG-MPhil and PhD courses was postponed as the registration process was put on hold by DU due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)-2021 was postponed due to the revision of the examination pattern by the AICTE.
All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET), 2021, and Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT), 2021, were postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.
IGNOU PhD Entrance was postponed in 2022 due to administrative reasons.
Graduate Aptitude Test Biotechnology (GAT-B), 2023 was postponed as per consultation with regional centres for biotechnology.
In 2024, National Common Entrance Test (NCET), 2024 was postponed due to technical issues and CSIR-NET, 2024 due to logistic issues.
"NTA has started declaration of examination calendar of major examinations, much in advance for the facilitation of candidates. The examination calendar is planned taking into consideration, buffer days to accommodate for reschedules and postponements for reasons beyond the control of NTA," the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

