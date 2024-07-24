Business Standard
CTET Provisional Answer Key 2024 is out; here's how to check and download

The CBSE released the answer key for the CTET on July 24, 2024. Candidates who took the examination can check and download the answer key on the official website, ctet.nic.in

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the provisional answer key on July 24, 2024, for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) that was held on July 7 2024.
  
The board announced the answer key of CTET Paper 1 and CTET Paper 2 through the official website, ctet.nic.in, on July 24, 2024. The CTET Paper 1 was held from 9.30 am to 12 pm and CTET Paper 2 was held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm in offline mode. The examination was held in 136 cities across the country. 

The candidates who appeared for the exam can access the answer key on the official website, i.e., ctet.nic.in.

CTET Answer Key 2024 passing criteria

Candidates who appeared for the examination need to score at least 60 per cent to qualify for the test. According to reservation policies, the school administration may opt to offer some relief in qualifying marks for reserved category candidates (SC/ST, OBC, differently-abled). Passing CTET is mandatory for teacher recruitment, but it doesn't guarantee employment. For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded 1 mark and there wouldn't be any negative marking. 

Candidates can also challenge the provisional answer key by paying Rs 1000 for each question. As per CBSE regulations, a team of experts will review the challenge and will take necessary action if errors are found, in that case, the fee will be refunded. 

How to check CTET Answer Key 2024?

  1. Firstly visit the official website, i.e., ctet.nic.in
  2. Check for the "CTET 2024 Answer Key" on the homepage.
  3. Enter your login credentials, including your roll number and date of birth and submit.
  4. The provisional answer key will appear on your screen.
  5. You can download your answer key for future reference. 
  6. If you wish to challenge any answer key for your reference, you need to follow the instructions on the website.
  7. You have to pay the challenge fee and download the payment receipt.

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

