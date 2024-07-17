BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024: Result announced, check details

The DElEd entrance exam results in Rajasthan (BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd result 2024) has been declared. Applicants can look at their marks on the websites result.predeledraj2024.in and on predeledraj2024.in. Applicants can view the BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd result utilizing roll number and date of birth. The provisional answer key was declared before and the objection window ended on July 7. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Rajasthan Pre-DElEd exam was held on June 30 and the result was out within 17 days (on July 17). The final answer key of the DElEd entrance test was announced this month. BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DelEd: Insights The Pre DElEd test was held by Vardhaman Mahavir Open College, Kota, on June 30 from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, across 1917 exam places in 33 districts.

Approx 6.24 lakh applicants had registered for the entrance test, out of which 5.95 lakh showed up. The applicants were permitted to take their question papers and copies of OMR sheets with them after the end of the test.

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024: Steps to check

• Visit the exam website at predeledraj2024.in

• On the home page, open the result link given.

• On the login window, give your roll number and date of birth.

• Submit the details and view your result.

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024: Helpline numbers

For any assistance related to the Pre-DElEd examination, applicants can contact the office of the coordinator, VMOU Kota at 9116828238, 0744-2797349 or email at helpdeskpredeled@vmou.ac.in. The helpline will be there from 8 am to 8 pm.

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2024: Marking scheme

The final answer key of the DElEd entrance exam was released recently this month. The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University Kota, which held the test, informed in the final answer key notice that full marks have been granted to all applicants for the dropped questions.

What is BSTC Rajasthan?

Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) is a teacher training program in Rajasthan intended for people seeking to teach at the elementary school level. The exam is held to enable admissions to D.El.Ed, a 2-year teacher education course required for being eligible for a teacher in elementary education.