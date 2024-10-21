Business Standard
CLAT 2025 UG and PG registration to end Oct 22, edit application by Oct 25

CLAT 2025 registration for UG and PG programmes will end on October 22. Candidates can register through the official website, i.e., consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has opened the window to update the candidates’ test locations in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025. The last date to update the test location preferences in the application form is October 25 (11.59 pm). The official website is consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates have the facility to review and correct their names, date of birth, programme applied, i.e., undergraduate or postgraduate, and reservation eligibility during this period.

How to update the test location preferences for CLAT 2025?

Here are the simple steps to update the location preferences for CLAT 2025:
 
  • Login to your CLAT account at the CLAT 2025 website, i.e., consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  • Click on the 'Edit Application Form' button. 
  • Check for the 'Test Centre Preferences' tab and click on it.
  • Check your location preferences and update if required. 
  • Click on the Next button to press on the 'reservation' tab
  • Then click on the 'submit form' button

CLAT 2025 registration for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes is underway and will end on October 22. Candidates need to register for the law entrance examination through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, by 11.59 pm on October 22. The CLAT 2025 examination will take place on December 1, 2024. .

The online application fee for both UG and PG programmes is Rs 4000 for the general category and Rs 3500 for SCs, STs, PwD, and BPL candidates. The application fee is non-refundable.

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

