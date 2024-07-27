Business Standard
CSIR-NET exam: 3 question solvers, 4 candidates nabbed from UP's Meerut

The UP-STF was getting inputs about gangs hacking the system for online recruitment exams and deploying question paper solvers for candidates, ASP, STF-Meerut, Brijesh Kumar Singh, said

On July 26, the STF received information that in the online CSIR-NET exam being held in the computer lab of the law faculty of the Subharti University | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Meerut (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 11:53 PM IST

Three people, including the IT manager of a Meerut-based private university, have been arrested here for allegedly solving questions of the online CSIR-NET exam for candidates using a remote access software, police said on Saturday.
Besides them, four candidates have also been arrested, the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) said and added that the exam was held from July 25 to July 27 and conducted by a company called NSEIT.
They were all arrested on July 26 from the exam centre at the Subharti University, the STF said in a statement.
It said Arun Sharma, the IT manager at Subharti University, Vineet Kumar, a computer lab assistant at the university, and Ankur Saini, a server operator at NSEIT, were among those arrested.
Besides them, four candidates, all residents of Haryana, have also been arrested in the case, the statement said.
The UP-STF was getting inputs about gangs hacking the system for online recruitment exams and deploying question paper solvers for candidates, Additional Superintendent of Police, STF-Meerut, Brijesh Kumar Singh, said on Saturday.

On July 26, the STF received information that in the online CSIR-NET exam being held in the computer lab of the law faculty of the Subharti University, the IT manager had set up an unauthorised system in his room away from the lab and was using a remote access software to solve questions, the official said.
The candidates had paid huge amounts of money to them to solve questions of the exam, Singh said and added that a STF team, under Inspector Sunil Kumar, arrested the seven people from the exam centre.
The statement said a case has been registered at the Jaani police station in Meerut under the BNS, Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act and the IT Act.

CSIR NET exam UP Police Hacking

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 11:53 PM IST

