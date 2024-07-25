Revised NEET UG 2024 results declared: How to check revised scores

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the revised results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), NEET UG 2024, on Thursday.

Candidates can access the updated results on the official NEET website: https://neet.ntaonline.in.

This revision follows the Supreme Court's dismissal of pleas for the cancellation and retesting of the exam, which had been marred by controversies, particularly concerning physics questions.

NEET UG 2024 row: Overview The NEET UG 2024 was conducted by the NTA on May 5, from 2.00 pm to 5.20 pm, across 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 cities abroad, with over 2.4 million candidates appearing for the exam.

The initial results, declared on June 4, listed 67 students as sharing the All-India Rank (AIR) 1. Among these, six students had been compensated with extra marks due to errors by invigilators, and 44 students had topped the exam due to the provision of grace marks.

NEET UG 2024 row: SC ruling & result revision

The Supreme Court’s recent ruling determined that there would be only one correct answer for the contentious questions, and students who answered otherwise would not receive marks.

This decision directly impacted the scores of the 44 candidates who had previously achieved a perfect score of 720/720 and were ranked as AIR 1. These candidates will now face a deduction of five marks and will lose their topper status.

Following this ruling, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that the NTA would release a new merit list within two days.

How to download NEET UG 2024 revised results

Candidates can download the revised results by following these steps:

1. Visit the official NEET website: [exams.nta.ac.in](https://exams.nta.ac.in).

2. Click on the notification link for ‘NEET UG 2024 revised result’.

3. You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter the required login information.

4. The NEET UG 2024 revised result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and save the result for future reference.

NEET UG 2024 counselling schedule

The medical board will soon announce the counselling schedule for NEET UG 2024. Aspirants are advised to track the official website for latest updates regarding the registration process and counselling dates.

NEET UG 2024 exam statistics

This year’s NEET UG saw significant participation, with 13,31,321 female candidates, 9,96,393 male candidates, and 17 transgender candidates taking the exam. The correction and subsequent revision of results have been crucial in ensuring fairness and accuracy in the ranking process.



