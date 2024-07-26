Business Standard
IOCL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 467 Jr. Engg. Assistant & other posts

Applications for Junior Engineer Assistant and other positions have been invited by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) via its official website at iocl.com

IOCL Recruitment 2024

IOCL Recruitment 2024. Photo: Reuters

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for Junior Engineer Assistant and other openings. At iocl.com, applicants who meet the requirements can submit an online application. The organization will have 476 open positions filled by this recruitment drive. On July 22, the registration process began and will end on August 21, 2024. 
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) offers promising openings for applicants looking for a position within the association. Non-executive positions have been posted by IOCL, and those who meet the requirements are encouraged to apply on the company's official website at iocl.com. The process of applying for these positions has begun.
IOCL Recruitment 2024: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of IOCL at iocl.com
Step 2: Under the Careers tab, Press on the link mentioning 'Latest Job Opening'
Step 3: Press on 'Apply Online'
Step 4: Register yourself if you are a new user

Step 5: Login to your account by giving all essential credentials
Step 6: Fill up the application form
Step 7: Submit and take a print out of the application for future use. 

IOCL Recruitment 2024: Fee 

General, EWS and OBC (NCL) applicants are required to pay Rs.300/- as application fee (non-refundable) through online payment gateway only. The candidate is responsible for paying any applicable bank fees. For additional related details, applicants can view at the official site of IOCL.

IOCL Recruitment 2024: Important Dates

    • Opening date of application: July 22, 2024
    • Closing date of application: August 21, 2024
    • Release of e-admit card: September 10, 2024
    • Computer based test: September, 2024
    • Result date: By 3rd week of October 2024.

IOCL Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

    • Junior Engineering Assistant-IV: 379 posts
    • Junior Quality Control: 21 posts
    • Engineering Assistant: 38 posts
    • Technical Attendant: 29 posts. 

IOCL Recruitment: Eligibility

    • Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production)- Diploma in Chemical/Refinery and Petrochemical Engineering or B.Sc. (Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry/Industrial Chemistry) degree.
    • Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)- Diploma in Instrumentation/Instrumentation and Electronics/Instrumentation and Control Engineering.
    • Junior Quality Control Analyst-IV- Candidates should have a B.Sc. degree from any recognized university.
    • Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Fire and Safety) Matriculation plus Sub-Officers Course from NFSC-Nagpur or equivalent (regular course).
    • Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U)- Candidates should have a Diploma in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering.
    • Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U-O&M)- Diploma in Electrical Engineering.
    • Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical)- Candidates should have a Diploma in Electrical Engineering.
    • Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Mechanical)- Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

IOCL Recruitment: Age Limit

Candidates for positions at Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) must be between 18 and 26 years old to apply. However, there are some age restrictions that apply:
– SC/ST candidates receive a relaxation of 5 years.
– PwBD candidates are eligible for a relaxation of 10 years.
– OBC (NCL) candidates are granted a relaxation of 3 years.

IOCL Recruitment: Selection Process

A Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT) and a computer-based test (CBT) will be part of the selection procedure. The SPPT will have a qualification component. The Computer based test will consist of one objective type paper containing 100 questions carrying 1 mark each and the time allocated for finishing the CBT is 120 minutes. 
One, two, or three sessions of CBT can be completed in a single day for a particular discipline. To be considered for the SPPT shortlist, each candidate must score at least 40% on the computer-based test.

IOCL Recruitment IOCL row IOCL results

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

