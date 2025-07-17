Datanomics: Size of coaching centre industry likely worth ₹31,000 crore

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar recently said that coaching centres had turned out to be poaching centres. He was addressing the 4th Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Kota, Rajasthan. The city has been in the news for alleged cases of suicide by students of coaching centres. A survey on household social consumption on education in India by the National Sample Survey (NSS) revealed that 19.8 per cent of students attended private coaching centres for basic education in 2017-18 (July-June).

Estimates regarding the coaching centre industry are varied. The goods and services tax (GST), imposed at 18