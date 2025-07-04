Friday, July 04, 2025 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Delhi University UG admissions to begin from August 1 via CSAS portal

Delhi University UG admissions to begin from August 1 via CSAS portal

DU UG admissions 2025 begin August 1 through CSAS portal. Selection will be based entirely on CUET UG scores, with no weightage given to Class 12 board marks

Online education (Photo: Bloomberg)Online education (Photo: Bloomberg)

CUET UG 2025 results declared (Photo: Bloomberg)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Univeristy UG Admisssion: With the release of CUET UG 2025 results, Delhi University has officially announced that undergraduate admissions will commence from August 1. The university will conduct its admission process through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), and notably, Class 12 board marks will not be considered, only CUET UG scores will be used for admissions. 

Delhi Univeristy UG Admisssion Date:

Delhi University has officially announced that undergraduate admissions will commence from August 1.  

CUET UG 2025 results: Admission process at DU

Students applying to Delhi University will need to:
  • Register on the CSAS portal (once it goes live)
  • Upload the required documents
  • Fill in preferences for courses and colleges
Admissions will be carried out in multiple rounds based on seat availability, student preferences, and CUET UG rankings.
 
 
Top institutions under DU such as Miranda House, Hindu College, Hansraj College, and SRCC will admit students strictly on the basis of CUET UG scores. Each college will release course-wise cut-offs and seat allocation lists during the process. 

Also Read

Delhi University, DU

DU to hold special exams for students affected during Op Sindoor: Details

Delhi University, DU

DU panel's decision to drop PG papers on Islam, Pakistan, China sparks row

Delhi University, DU

Delhi University blames glitch after 'Muslim' listed as language on form

JAC Delhi Counselling 2025

JAC Delhi Counselling 2025: One-day window opened for Round 2 registration

Delhi University, DU

DU UG 2025 admissions portal opens: Register via CSAS using CUET marks

CUET UG 2025 results declared by NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the CUET UG 2025 results. Candidates can now check and download their individual scorecards at cuet.nta.nic.in.
 
The examination was conducted over a span of 19 days—from May 13 to June 4—across 35 shifts.
 
In a significant departure from previous years, the NTA did not release a topper list this time. Instead, a list of application numbers of candidates who secured the highest NTA scores in five subjects has been made public. 
 
A total of 13,54,699 candidates registered for CUET UG 2025, comprising 6,47,934 females, 7,06,760 males, and five individuals who identified as third gender. Of the registered candidates, 10,71,735 appeared for the exam — including 5,23,988 females, 5,47,744 males, and three third gender candidates.

More From This Section

Results, Exam results

CUET UG results 2025 released at cuet.nta.nic.in, here's how to check

MP CM announces laptops for over 94,000 students to class 12th toppers

MP CM announces laptop aid for over 94,000 top-scoring Class 12 students

NEET UG

'Can't interfere': SC dismisses NEET-UG 2025 plea challenging answer key

NCL Technician CBT 2025: Answer Key 2025 out

NCL Technician CBT 2025: Answer Key 2025 out at nclcil.in, know more

CUET UG Result 2025

CUET UG Result 2025: BHU is expected to release cut-offs, scorecard soon

Topics : Delhi University Admissions education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon