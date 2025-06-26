Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 08:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / DU panel's decision to drop PG papers on Islam, Pakistan, China sparks row

DU panel's decision to drop PG papers on Islam, Pakistan, China sparks row

While some called it ideological censorship, those who supported the decision termed it a step towards making the syllabus India-centric and free from bias

A Delhi University panel's decision to drop proposed postgraduate Political Science papers on Islam, Pakistan, and China has failed to find consensus among the members.

While some called it ideological censorship, those who supported the decision termed it a step towards making the syllabus "India-centric" and free from bias.

In its meeting on Wednesday, DU's Standing Committee for Academic Matters directed the removal of four elective papers -- Islam and International Relations, Pakistan and the World, China's Role in the Contemporary World, and State and Society in Pakistan. A fifth paper, Religious Nationalism and Political Violence, will be reviewed in the next meeting on July 1.

 

Opposing the decision, committee member Professor Monami Sinha said such changes undermine critical thinking and reflect a push to dilute controversial but academically relevant content. 

"We argued that it is imperative to study Pakistan and China in detail. Ignoring these geopolitical realities would be academically short-sighted," she said in a statement.

She also flagged the removal of references to caste, communal violence, and same-sex relationships in revised syllabi for Sociology and Geography.

However, Professor Harendra Tiwari, also a member of the committee, supported the changes, calling the syllabus "agenda-driven" and lacking in balance.

"Why only a paper on Islam and International Relations? Why not on Hinduism or Sikhism? We want a syllabus that serves students and our nation," he told PTI.

He added that the dropped papers will not be reinstated unless the revised syllabus aligns with an "India-first" perspective.

The next committee meeting on July 1 is expected to see further debate on the syllabus.

