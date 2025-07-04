NCL Technician CBT 2025: Answer Key 2025 out at nclcil.in, know more

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has officially released the Answer key for the NCL Technician Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2025. Candidates who sat for the test can now get the tentative answer key on the recruiting portal at nclcil.in.
Now, candidates have until 11:55 pm on July 7, 2025, to review their responses again and raise any objections. The answer key provides transparency and allows candidates to evaluate their potential scores.
NCL Technician Recruitment 2025: Important dates
• CBT Exam Date: June 30, 2025
• Answer Key Release Date: July 4, 2025 (10:00 AM)
• Last Date to Raise Objections: July 7, 2025 (11:55 PM).
Also Read
NCL Technician Recruitment 2025: Key Details
Post: Technician Trainee:
• Technician Trainee (Fitter): 95 posts
• Technician Trainee (Welder): 10 posts
• Technician Trainee (Electrician): 95 posts
Total Vacancies: 200. ALSO READ | CUET UG results 2025 released at cuet.nta.nic.in, here's how to check
NCL Technician Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria
• Technician Trainee (Fitter): ITI Pass in Fitter trade + 1-year apprenticeship
• Technician Trainee (Welder): ITI Pass in Welder trade + 1-year apprenticeship
• Technician Trainee (Electrician): ITI Pass in Electrician trade + 1-year apprenticeship.
How to download NCL Technician CBT 2025 Answer Key?
Step 1: Visit the official NCL recruitment website at www.nclcil.in.
Step 2: Press the link on the homepage that says "Download Answer Key."
Step 3: Fill out the login forms utilising your date of birth and registration number.
Step 4: The answer key will be showcased on your screen after you press in.
Step 5: Determine your anticipated score after carefully reviewing your responses.
NCL Technician CBT 2025: What’s next?
It is recommended that candidates thoroughly review the answer key and raise any issues within the designated time frame. The final answer key and results will be released after all valid issues have been resolved. Continue to check the official NCL website for updates on the results and the next steps in the selection process.