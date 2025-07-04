Friday, July 04, 2025 | 02:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CUET UG results 2025 released at cuet.nta.nic.in, here's how to check

The NTA has released the CUET UG results 2025 today at cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can access their results using their login credentials

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CUET UG results 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 results today, July 4. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their individual scorecards from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.
 
Following the release of the CUET UG 2025 results, the NTA has forwarded the scores of all candidates to the participating universities. These institutions will now announce their counselling schedules, admission criteria, and merit lists based on CUET UG scores along with other eligibility parameters defined by each university.

How to check CUET UG results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the CUET UG results 2025
 
  • Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2025 scorecard link
  • Enter your application number and password
  • Your CUET UG 2025 result will appear on the screen
  • Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference
 
Please note: The CUET UG result has been prepared based on the final answer keys, and no further grievances regarding the answer keys will be entertained.

CUET UG 2025: Key Institutions Accepting CUET Scores

Here are some of the government institutions accepting CUET UG 2025 scores:

  • Arya Vidyapeeth College (Autonomous), Assam
  • Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI)
  • Govt. College for Women, Parade Ground, Jammu
  • Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)
  • Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM)
 

CUET UG 2025: Conducted in 13 Languages

The CUET UG 2025 examination was held in the following 13 Indian languages:
 
English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu 

CUET UG 2025 Direct Link:

Here is the direct link to check CUET UG result/scorecards

CUET UG results release dates over the years 

  • 2025: July 4
  • 2024: July 28
  • 2023: July 15
  • 2022: September 15
 

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

