Ed-tech firm Stemrobo Technologies aims tie-up with 1,000 schools in Gulf

The company has also opened its Middle East regional headquarters in Dubai, which will serve as its strategic hub for partnerships, academic implementation, and expansion across Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Dubai is one of the most dynamic global hubs for innovation, education, and international collaboration. Through our headquarters, Stemrobo aims to create a meaningful impact by enabling schools to move beyond theoretical STEM education,” co-founder Anurag Gupta said.

The expansion builds on the company’s existing presence in the region, where it has already collaborated with more than 50 schools across the UAE, Oman, and Bahrain. It will focus on deploying AI labs, robotics learning programmes, IoT (Internet of Things) innovation centres, and advanced STEM curricula.