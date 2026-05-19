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Ed-tech firm Stemrobo Technologies aims tie-up with 1,000 schools in Gulf

Stemrobo Technologies plans to expand its AI, robotics, and STEM education footprint across GCC countries through large-scale school partnerships

Ed-tech company Stemrobo Technologies
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Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

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Ed-tech company Stemrobo Technologies, which focuses on artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education, aims to tie up with about 200-300 schools in each country of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) over the next five years.
 
The company has also opened its Middle East regional headquarters in Dubai, which will serve as its strategic hub for partnerships, academic implementation, and expansion across Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
 
“Dubai is one of the most dynamic global hubs for innovation, education, and international collaboration. Through our headquarters, Stemrobo aims to create a meaningful impact by enabling schools to move beyond theoretical STEM education,” co-founder Anurag Gupta said.
 
The expansion builds on the company’s existing presence in the region, where it has already collaborated with more than 50 schools across the UAE, Oman, and Bahrain. It will focus on deploying AI labs, robotics learning programmes, IoT (Internet of Things) innovation centres, and advanced STEM curricula.
 
Stemrobo said its modular curriculum framework will be localised to align with regional academic standards while supporting project-based learning, innovation, and technology entrepreneurship among students.
 
Topics : Artificial intelligence EdTech STEM