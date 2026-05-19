Ed-tech firm Stemrobo Technologies aims tie-up with 1,000 schools in Gulf
Stemrobo Technologies plans to expand its AI, robotics, and STEM education footprint across GCC countries through large-scale school partnerships
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
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Ed-tech company Stemrobo Technologies, which focuses on artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education, aims to tie up with about 200-300 schools in each country of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) over the next five years.
Topics : Artificial intelligence EdTech STEM