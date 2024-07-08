GPAT 2024: Result declared at natboard.edu.in, view steps to check

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) declared the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2024 results today, July 8th, 2024, on their official site at natboard.edu.in. The NBEMS also announced the final answer key for the 2024 test, along with the GPAT results. An online merit list lets candidates see their GPAT rank and scores. Application ID, roll number, scores (out of 500), and GPAT rank are all included on the GPAT 2024 merit list. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp GPAT 2024: Steps to check • Go to the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

• Press on GPAT Result 2024 link available on the home page.

• A new PDF page will be displayed where candidates can will get the result link.

• Press on the link and a new PDF file will be showcased.

• View the roll numbers and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

GPAT 2024: Final answer key

The GPAT final answer key has been announced by the NBE alongside the GPAT results 2024. After reviewing all of the challenges and objections raised by candidates to the provisional answer keys and recorded responses of GPAT-2024 as published by NBEMS on July 14, 2024, the board stated that the final answer keys for GPAT-2024 have been prepared based on the inputs of subject matter experts.

According to the final answer key, three questions on the exam were dropped. As a result, each candidate who attempted those three questions will receive full marks. "All candidates who appeared have received full marks (considered correct answers), regardless of whether they attempted these three questions or not," the statement stated.

GPAT: Exam pattern

An overall of 3 questions like 1 question from Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Allied Subjects and 2 questions from Pharmaceutics and Allied Subjects are viewed to be technically incorrect. Candidates can visit the NBEMS's official website for more information.

What is the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test?

For admission to MPharma or equivalent courses, the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) will be held by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). GPAT scores are taken by all institutions and universities approved by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) and the 800 participating institutes.

Every year, about 65,000 people take the entrance exam. At the designated test centers located throughout India, the GPAT 2024 exam will be given in two shifts; morning and afternoon. GPAT 2024 is a gateway to some of the top Pharmacy colleges in India.