Stock market LIVE Updates, July 8: Sensex, Nifty may see lower start; Asian markets in red
Stock Market LIVE: Indian equities may see a flat to negative start to the week on Monday due to weak momentum from the global markets
SI Reporter New Delhi
Indian equities may see a flat to negative start to the week on Monday due to weak momentum from the global markets. The GIFT Nifty futures also hinted at a weak start, quoting only 5 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 23,384 levels.
Stock exchanges in the Asian-Pacific region were mostly a sea of red this morning, with Japan’s Nikkei slipping by 0.17 per cent with broad based Topix sliding by 0.47 per cent.
South Korean Kospi declined by 0.07 per cent, while the small-cap Kosdaq rose by 0.86 per cent. Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were down by 0.78 per cent.
On Friday in the US, S&P 500 saw a modest gain of 0.54 per cent. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose by 0.90 per cent to finish. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also posted a gain, adding 0.17 per cent during the trading session.
Domestically on Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed 21.70 points, or 0.1 per cent, higher at 24,323, while the S&P BSE Sensex finished 53.07 points, or 0.1 per cent, lower at 79,996. Foreign portfolio investors purchased stocks worth Rs 1,241.3 crore, while domestic institutional investors continued as net sellers for the third consecutive session, selling equities worth Rs 1,651.4 crore.
Stocks to track on Monday:
NLC India: NLC India has secured the rights to develop the Machhakata coal mine in Angul, Odisha, marking its success in acquiring the second commercial coal mine block in the state. The mine boasts a total coal reserve of 1,377 million tonnes and a peak rated capacity of 30 million tonnes per annum.
Downturn in sight for Nifty50, MidCap Select indices; here's how to trade
Nifty 50 Index Analysis:
When examining the Nifty 50 Index, currently trading in the overbought zone, technical indicators such as MACD, RSI, and Stochastic suggest it is challenging to recommend initiating fresh long positions at the current market price. The recent sharp rally has led to expectations of a pullback, indicating potential underperformance in the near term. Read more
Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda's global business expanded by 8.52 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 23.77 trillion in Q1, with global advances rising by 8.14 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 10.72 trillion. Global deposits increased by 8.83 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 13.06 trillion, while domestic deposits grew by 5.25 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 11.05 trillion. Domestic advances also saw healthy growth of 8.51 per cent Y-o-Y, amounting to Rs 8.81 trillion. The bank’s board has also approved plans to raise additional capital up to Rs 7,500 crore via debt capital instruments. Additionally, the bank aims to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore through long-term bonds to finance infrastructure and affordable housing projects.
Stocks to watch on July 8: NLC India, IndusInd Bank, BoB, JM Fin, Marico
Induslnd Bank: Induslnd Bank's Q1FY25 estimates highlighted significant Y-o-Y growth. Net advances increased by 16 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3.48 trillion, while deposits grew by 15 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3.98 tillion. However, the CASA ratio dropped to 36.7 per cent Y-o-Y from 39.9 per cent Y-o-Y.
Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda's global business expanded by 8.52 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 23.77 trillion in Q1, with global advances rising by 8.14 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 10.72 trillion. Global deposits increased by 8.83 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 13.06 trillion, while domestic deposits grew by 5.25 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 11.05 trillion. Domestic advances also saw healthy growth of 8.51 per cent Y-o-Y, amounting to Rs 8.81 trillion. The bank’s board has also approved plans to raise additional capital up to Rs 7,500 crore via debt capital instruments. Additionally, the bank aims to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore through long-term bonds to finance infrastructure and affordable housing projects.
Bandhan Bank: Bandhan Bank's board has appointed Ratan Kumar Kesh as Interim MD & CEO, effective July 10, for a term of three months or until a new MD & CEO is appointed, whichever is earlier. Currently, Kesh serves as the Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer of the bank.
JM Financial:JM Financial's board has approved the acquisition of a 42.99 per cent stake in JM Financial Credit Solutions (JMFCSL) for Rs 1,282 crore. Additionally, JM Financial Credit Solutions will acquire a 71.79 per cent stake in JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company (JMFARC) from JM Financial for Rs 856 crore.
Pre-market update Monday, July 08, 2024:Benchmark equity indices in India are likely to start today’s trading session on a hazy note, amid tepid cues from the GIFT Nifty and Asian peers.
At 07:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures quoted around 24,383 levels, indicating a likely flat to marginally negative start on the Nifty 50 index. Read more
US market settled higher on Friday
Asian markets in red on Monday
Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here
