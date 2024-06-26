SAMS Odisha 2024: Round 1 seat allotment result out at samsodisha.gov.in

The Higher Education Department Degree Colleges of Odisha has announced the first round of seat allotment list for SAMS Odisha +3 Admissions 2024. On the SAMS Odisha website at samsodisha.gov.in, students can now access the provisional allotment list. In Odisha's Science, Arts, Commerce, and Sanskrit colleges, the Students' Academic Management System (SAMS) conducts admissions for undergraduate (+3 or degree) programs. The entire admissions process is done online, through e-admissions. SAMS additionally deals with the academic and monetary records of students admitted through this system. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp SAMS 2024: Steps to check Step 1. Go to the official website of the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) at samsodisha.gov.in.

Step 2. Navigate to the "Higher Education" section on the homepage

Step 3. Press on the link for "Degree (+3)".

Step 4. Find for the option related to "Round 1 Seat Allotment" or similar phrasing.

Step 5. Fill in your login credentials (likely registration mobile number and password).

Step 6. Check your provisional seat allotment for Round 1.

SAMS 2024: Important dates

• Publication of Provisional Allotment of Seats (for first round selection)- June 25, 2024 (4 PM)

• Selection of Slide/Freeze/Float option and online payment of Admission Fees- June 25, 2024 (7 PM) to June 28, 2024 (11:45 PM)

• Reporting of the applicants at alloted institutions for taking admission (for first round selection)- June 26, 2024 (9 AM) to June 29, 2024 (5 PM)

• Data updation of admitted students in the e-space by the respective institutions (for first round admission)- June 26, 2024 (9 AM) to June 29, 2024 (7 PM)

• Publication of Provisional Allotment of Seats (for second round selection)- July 5, 2024 (4 PM)

• Selection of Slide/Freeze/Float option and online payment of Admission Fees- July 5 , 2024 (7 PM) to July 8, 2024 (11:45 PM)

• Reporting of the applicants at allotted institutions for taking admission (for second round selection)- July 6, 2024 (9 AM) to July 9, 2024 (5 PM) (Except July 7, 2024)

• Data updation of admitted students in the e-space by the respective institutions (for first round admission)- July 6, 2024 (9 AM) to July 9, 2024 (7 PM)

• Publication of Provisional Allotment of Seats (for third round selection)- July 15, 2024 (4 PM)

• Online payment of Admission Fees- July 15, 2024 (7 PM) to July 18, 2024 (11:45 PM).

SAMS 2024: Helpline

For any question, candidates can contact the closest college Help Desk or Sanjog Helpline Toll-Free (155335 OR 1800-345-6770) Number. For additional details, applicants can also consult the Common Prospectus for UG Admission or the SAMS Odisha official website.