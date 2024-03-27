Sensex (    %)
                             
CUET UG 2024 application deadline extended till March 31, check details

CUET UG 2024: The CUET application deadline has been extended till March 31. There is no change in the examination schedule and it will be conducted from May 15 to 31, 2024

CUET UG application deadline extended

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG online application submission deadline has been extended till March 31, 2024. The deadline has been extended till 11 PM on Tuesday and the examination will be conducted from May 15 to 31, 2024.

The chairperson of UGC, M Jagaesh Kumar, shared the deadline to submit the online application form CUET-UG 2024 which has been extended till 9.50 pm on March 31, 2024. The decision was made based on a request received from the candidates and other stakeholders.
The candidates can register their online application at the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/, for the entrance examination till March 31 (9:50 pm), as per the revised schedule.

The chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), M Jagadesh Kumar shared a post on X informing about the extension of the deadline. The post reads, "The deadline for online submission of the application form for the CUET-UG – 2024 has been extended to 31 March 2024 (Up to 09:50 P.M.) based on the request received from candidates and other stakeholders. Please visit https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ for the latest updates."


On March 17, the UGC informed us that the entrance exam schedule will not change even due to the Lok Sabha elections. The CUET-UGF examination will be conducted between May 15 and May 31, 2024.

The UGC chairman also informed that the CUET UG 2024 date sheet will be released once the registration is completed.

Two more subjects added

The National Testing Agency has recently made some changes to the direction of UGC and CBSE, with the NTA introducing two additional subjects (Fashion studies and Tourism) in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) promoting subjects in true spirit in line with the NEP recommendations. 

The NTA mentioned that the candidates who have submitted their online application from CUET- UG 2024, may also add these subjects during the correction period. However, the candidates for selecting more subjects will pay an additional fee (if applicable).

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

