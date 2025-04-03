Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / Gujarat NMMS Result 2025: When and where to check? Details inside

Gujarat NMMS Result 2025: When and where to check? Details inside

State Examination Board, Gujarat has announced the Gujarat NMMS Result 2025. Candidates can check the results on the official website of State Examination Board at sebexam.org

The results of the National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Examination 2025 was released by the State Examination Board (SEB) on April 2. Students who took the test can view their results on the official website at www.sebexam.org. 
 
The Gujarat NMMS exam was held on February 22, 2025, in all Gujarati taluka centers, and 2,20,488 Class 8 students took part. The scholarship test's goal is to assist academically gifted but economically disadvantaged students in pursuing higher education through Class 12.
 
The SEB released the provisional answer key on February 25, 2025, allowing students to submit objections until March 5, 2025. After review by an expert committee, the final answer key was published on March 18, 2025.    ALSO READ | CBSE Board 10, 12 result dates 2025: When and where to check? and more

Gujarat NMMS Result 2025: How to check?

Step 1. Go to the official website at www.sebexam.org.
Step 2. On the homepage, press on the "NMMS Result 2025" link.
Step 3. You will be routed to a new page.
Step 4. Fill in the required details (roll number/application number).
Step 4. View and download the result. 

Gujarat NMMS Result 2025: Objection window

February 28 marked the start of the objection period, which ended on March 5, 2025. The expert committee was presented with all of the comments made on any question on the question paper or the tentative answer key.   ALSO READ | Board exam results 2025: Check state-wise board exam results
 
After confirming all of the claims and supporting documentation, the expert committee suggested making minor corrections to the answers provided in the temporary answer key. Consequently, on March 18, 2025, this office posted the final answer key on the board website after making corrections to the answers based on the expert committee's advice.

About NMMS Scholarship

Selected students are given financial aid to continue their studies through Class 12 as part of the Chief Minister's Gyan Sadhana Merit Scholarship. In line with the main National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS), the program helps deserving students from disadvantaged families. Students are encouraged to frequently visit the SEB website for additional updates. 
 
In order to lower the dropout rate in secondary and higher secondary schools and provide bright students from economically weaker sections of the state with the opportunity to finish their education up to standard 12, MHRD, New Delhi, launched the National Means Cum Merit Scholarship (N.M.M.S.) program for students in standard 8.  
 

 

 

Topics : Gujarat Gujarat Board result CBSE result

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

