Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: When and where to check results and more

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: When and where to check results and more

Karnataka 2nd PUC results will not be declared this week by the Karnataka School Exams and Assessment Board (KSEAB). As per the sources, the evaluation is still under progress

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

The Karnataka 2nd PUC results will not be made public by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) this week. According to the KSEAB official, the second PUC evaluation for Karnataka is currently under progress. The second PUC exam for Karnataka was administered from March 1 to March 20, 2025.
 
Students can get the Karnataka 2nd PUC score memo from kseeb.karnataka.gov.in by entering their login information, which includes their roll number, registration number, and captcha code. The KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC results for 2024 were revealed on April 10 of last year. As per the Indian Express, the evaluation is still under progress.   ALSO READ | CBSE Board 10, 12 result dates 2025: When and where to check? and more
 

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: How to check? 

    • Go to the official website at karnataka.gov.in
    • Press on the ‘2nd PUC Result 2025’ link available on the homepage.
    • Fill in your roll number, registration number, and the captcha code.

    • Choose your stream like Commerce, Arts, or Science.
    • Press on the ‘Submit’
    • Your result will be showcased on the screen. Take a printout for later. 

2025 Karnataka 2nd PUC Result: Websites to check

Following the announcement of the Karnataka Class 12 results, applicants who took the test can view their results at karresults.nic.in. Students are encouraged to frequently visit the KSEAB website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, in addition to the result portal.
 
On March 21, 2025, the Karnataka PUC 2 answer key was made public. KSEAB published model responses on 35 subjects on its official website. Candidates should visit the KSEAB official website for additional relevant information.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2025: Format

The format of the second PUC exams in Karnataka has three sections like Exam 1, Exam 2, and Exam 3. With the help of this system, students can give three attempts and choose the one with the highest score. This method seeks to give students greater freedom and an improved opportunity to do better if necessary.   ALSO READ | Board exam results 2025: Check state-wise board exam results date

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results: What's next?

The KSEAB will also release the schedule for the KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2 and Exam 3, allowing students to take additional exams and choose their best scores from multiple attempts. Students who are unhappy with their scores can request a revaluation or recheck of their answer sheets after the results are announced.
 

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

