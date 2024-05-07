HPBOSE 2024 10th result OUT: Result declared with pass percentage of 74.61

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE), Dharamshala has announced the Class 10 results of the 2024 board examination today (May 7). The official site to view HPBoSE matric exam results is hpbose.org, but the link isn't active yet. The Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 exams were held from March 2 to March 21, 2024, across the state at different test centres.

The exams were conducted from 8:45 am to 12 pm, with the exception of Class 12 Painting, Graphic, Sculpture and Applied Arts subjects, which were conducted from 8:45 am to 10 am.

HPBOSE 10th 2024: Insights

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education announced the HP Class 10 results 2024 today. At a press conference, HPBOSE officials declared the results. Students who showed up in the exam can look at their scores by visiting the official site of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

Alongside the results, the board officials likewise shared details on pass percentage, toppers' names, gender-wise performance, and other data. The overall pass percentage for this year is 74.61 percent. A sum of 91130 students showed up for the tests this year, out of which, 67988 students passed and 12613 students failed.

This year, Ridhima Sharma has topped the HPBOSE Class 10 board exams, getting 699 out of 700 (99.86%). Kritika Sharma came next with 698 marks and scored 99.71%. Shivam Sharma, Dhriti Tegta, and Rushil Sood, with scores of 697/700, share third place.

HPBOSE 10th results: Steps to check

· Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.in.



· On the homepage, press the HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 link.· Fill in all the credentials to login and submit.

· View the results showcased on the screen.

· Download and keep a printed copy for later use.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2024: Steps to check via SMS

Step 1: Write a new message

Step 2: Type HP10-digit exam (roll number)

Step 3: Submit it to 56263

Step 4: The Himachal Pradesh Board will send Class 10 scores to the similar mobile number.

HPBOSE 10th 2024: Results Data

This year, out of 91,130 students who took the test, 67,988 students passed, showing a pass rate of 74.61 percent.

• Total students registered: 91,622

• Total students appeared: 91,130

• Total students passed: 67,988

• Total students failed: 12,613

• Total students with compartment: 10,474.

This year a sum of 44,775 girls and 46,847 boys had enrolled for the exam out of which 44,559 girls and 46,571 boys showed up for the tests.