HPBOSE releases Class 10th, 12th date sheet for 2024; Check schedule

The class 10 HPBOSE 2024 exams will be conducted till March 16. The timetable can be downloaded from the official website of HPBOSE (Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education) at hpbose.org

HPBOSE Board 2024 out

HPBOSE Board 2024 out. Representative Image (ANI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has posted the Class 10 and 12 board test 2024 schedule on its website at hpbose.org. The timetable is also to be followed by students taking compartment, improvement, and supplementary subject exams. The board has also declared the official dates for State Open School Classes 10 and 12 exams 2024.  
The Class 10 examinations offered by the Himachal Pradesh Board will begin on March 2 and end on March 16. The HPBOSE Class 12 exams on the other hand will be conducted from March 2 to March 13. The HP board Class 10 exams will happen during the morning shift from 8.45 am to 12 pm, while the Class 12 tests will occur during the night shift from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.
HPBOSE Board date sheet 2024: Class 10

    • March 2- Mathematics
    • March 4- Science and technology
    • March 5- Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Sanskrit, Punjabi
    • March 6- Social Science
    • March 7- Computer Science
    • March 9- English
    • March 11- Hindi
    • March 12 - Art, Economics, Commerce, Automotive, Private Security, Retail, ITES, Healthcare, Agriculture, Tourism and Hospitality, Telecom, Physical Education, BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Plumber, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware, Apparels, made ups and home furnishing
    • March 13 - Home Science
    • March 14- Music (vocal)
    • March 15 - Music (instrumental)
    • March 16 - Financial literacy.

HPBOSE date sheet 2024: Class 12

    • March 2- English
    • March 4- Chemistry
    • March 5- History
    • March 6- Economics
    • March 7- Biology, Business Studies
    • March 9- Physics, Accountancy
    • March 11- Mathematics
    • March 12 - Political Science
    • March 13- Sanskrit
    • March 14- Hindi, Urdu
    • March 15- Geography

    • March 16 - Public Administration
    • March 18- Sociology
    • March 19- Psychology
    • March 20 - Human Ecology and Family Science (HSc)
    • March 21- Physical Education, Yoga, Computer Science (Information Practices), Agriculture, Automotive, Healthcare, Information Technology Enabled Services, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Physical Education, Private Security, Telecom, Tourism and Hospitality, BFSI, Apparels, Made ups and Home Furnishing, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware, Plumber
    • March 22- Music Hindustani Vocal, Hindustani Instrumental Melodic, Hindustani Instrumental Percussion
    • March 23- Dance (Kathak/Bharat Natyam)
    • March 26- Fine Arts (Painting/Graphics/Sculpture/Applied
    • March 27 French
    • March 28 Philosophy
    • March 30- Financial Literacy. 

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon