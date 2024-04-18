PSEB 10th Result 2024 Out: Check direct link to download passing marks

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the results of the Class 10th examination today, April 18. The result links will be activated for students to look at the scores on April 19. Once activated, students can look at their results on pseb.ac.in. The exam results were announced during a press conference.

Alongside the examination result, the Punjab board has also declared the merit list and subject-specific pass percentages alongside different details. This year, the class 10th board exam was held in February and March. The board started on February 13, 2024, and concluded on March 5, 2024.

The exam was conducted in various exam centres in Punjab in a single shift from 11 am to 2:15 pm. An overall of 3 lakh students showed up for the PSEB 10th board exam in the state.

PSEB 10th result: Steps to check (official website)

To check the Punjab Board 10th Results 2024 online, follow the given steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the PSEB Punjab board at pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, reach to the ‘Result’ tab

Step 3: Enter on the link to ‘PSEB Class 10 Result 2023’

Step 4: Fill in the needed credentials such as your roll number and others

Step 5: Once done you will be routed to the webpage with your Class 10 marks.

PSEB 10th result 2024: SMS

If your official website is not working due to online traffic or any other disturbances; you can also view the results via SMS by the steps given below:

• Type PB10roll number in the message tab

• Submit it to 5676750.

• You will get the result via SMS shortly.

PSEB Punjab Board 10th result 2024: Digilocker

Step 1: Open the Digilocker website at digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: If you have an account on the app, log in utilising your essential credentials

Step 3: Under the ‘education’ category, pick PSEB

Step 4: Choose the category named 'Punjab Board 10th exam result'.

Step 5: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be displayed on your screen.

PSEB 10th result 2024: Post results

Students can access their scorecards tomorrow, April 19. The Punjab board students taking the examination can take a look at their results shortly on the official site at pseb.ac.in.

In case a student isn't satisfied with the scores obtained, they can apply to appear for the compartment examination. This year the compartment exam will be held between August 11 and September 4, 2024.