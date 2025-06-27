ICAI CA Final May 2025 session results expected in early July: Report

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the CA final results for the May 2025 session in the first week of July. Although the official date is yet to be confirmed, former Central Council Member (CCM) Dhiraj Khandelwal has hinted that the results may be announced between July 3 and 4.
"For those asking about the May 25 exam results, please note that, based on experience, the results may be announced in the first week of July , tentatively around July 3rd or 4th,” Khandelwal posted on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter).
ICAI CA Final May 2025 Results likely to be out soon
ICAI’s campus placement drive for August-September 2025 is set to open for registration from July 10 to 20. This has led many students to anticipate that the CA final results will be out before July 10. According to the placement notice, candidates who cleared the November 2024 exam but missed the February-March 2025 placement cycle are also eligible to apply for the upcoming drive.
ICAI CA Final May 2025 Results: Previous years’ trends
A look at previous years' result dates suggests that the CA Final results for the May session are usually released in early to mid-July:
- 2024: July 11
- 2023: July 5
- 2022: July 15
- 2021: September 13
- 2020: February 1
These trends reinforce the likelihood of a July 3–4 announcement this year, excluding the pandemic-related delays in 2020 and 2021.
How to check CA Final May 2025 results?
Here are the simple steps to check CA Final May 2025 results:
- Go to the official ICAI website: icai.nic.in or icaiexam.icai.org.
- Click on the "Results" section and select "Final (New)".
- Enter your 6-digit roll number and PIN or registration number.
- Fill in the CAPTCHA code shown on the screen.
- Click "Submit" or "Check Result" to view your result.
- Download the result PDF and print it for future reference.
Passing Criteria for CA Final
To pass the CA final exam, candidates must score a minimum of 40% in each subject and achieve at least 50% aggregate in each group. In the 2024 session, 20,446 candidates qualified. Shivam Mishra topped the exam with 500 marks (83.33%), followed by Varsha Arora with 480 marks. Kiran Manral and Ghilman Saalim Ansari jointly secured third place with 477 marks each (79.50%).