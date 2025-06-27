Friday, June 27, 2025 | 04:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TS SSC 10th Supply results 2025 released today at bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC 10th Supply results 2025 released today at bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Supplementary results 2025 have been announced today at bse.telangana.gov.in. Students can check their results using their login details

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TS SSC 10th Supply results 2025: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) has announced the TS SSC Supplementary Results 2025 today, June 27. Students who appeared for the Class 10 supplementary exams can now check and download their results from the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in.

TS SSC Supply Results 2025: Exam dates and details

The supplementary exams were held from June 3 to June 13, 2025, for students who did not pass one or more subjects in the regular SSC exams. The result sheet includes:
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Grades and grade points
  • Overall CGPA
  • Pass/Fail status

How to check the TS SSC Supplementary results 2025?

Follow these steps to download your scorecard:
 
  • Visit bse.telangana.gov.in.
  • Click on “SSC Supplementary Results 2025” on the homepage.
  • Enter your hall ticket number and captcha code.
  • Click Submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future use.

TS SSC Supply Results 2025: How to check results via SMS?

If you’re unable to access the website, results can also be retrieved via SMS:
  • Type: TS10<space>ROLL NUMBER
  • Send the message to 56263
  • Your result will be delivered via SMS shortly.

What are the details mentioned on the TS SSC 10th Supply marksheet?

Here are the list of details mentioned on the TS SSC 10th Supply marksheet 
  • Student’s Full Name
  • Roll Number
  • Subjects Appeared For
  • Marks in Each Subject
  • Grade Points & Grades
  • CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average)
  • Final Result (Pass/Fail)
Students are advised to keep a copy of the result for future admissions and verification processes. 

TS SSC Supply results 2025: What happened in the SSC March public exam?

This year, a total of 4,96,374 students appeared for the SSC March public examination. Out ff them, 4,60,519 or 92.78 per cent students cleared the examination. 
 

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

