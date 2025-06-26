Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CSIR NET 2025 extended registration process ends today at csirnet.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the extended registration window of CSIR UGC NET 2025 today, June 26, 2025, at csirnet.nta.ac.in

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the extended registration and application submission window for the CSIR UGC NET 2025 today, June 26, 2025. Candidates can complete their applications on the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. Originally, the deadline was June 23, but it was extended by three days.
 
As per NTA guidelines, each candidate is allowed to submit only one application form. Submitting multiple forms may result in strict disciplinary action.

How to apply for CSIR NET 2025?

Applicants can follow these steps to complete their CSIR NET 2025 registration:
  • Go to the official website — csirnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on the registration link for the CSIR UGC NET June 2025 exam.
  • Fill in the required details and complete the registration process.
  • Log in, fill out the application form, and upload the necessary documents.
  • Pay the application fee online and submit the form.
  • Download and print the confirmation page for future use.

CSIR NET 2025: Key dates

  • Last date to pay application fee: June 27, 2025
  • Application correction window: Opens on June 28 and closes on June 29, 2025

CSIR NET 2025: Exam schedule

The CSIR NET 2025 exam is scheduled to be held from July 26 to July 28, 2025. The test will be conducted in a computer-based format and offered in both English and Hindi. However, in case of any discrepancies, the English version of the question paper will prevail.
 

CSIR NET 2025: Eligibility criteria

The CSIR-UGC NET is a national-level examination to determine eligibility for:
  • Award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and eligibility for Assistant Professor positions
  • Assistant Professorship only
  • Admission to PhD programs in Indian institutions and universities

CSIR NET 2025: Exam pattern

The exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode and structured into three sections. Each section will include objective-type, multiple-choice questions (MCQs). There will be no breaks between the papers.

Topics : UGC NET National Testing Agency Student

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Jagannath Yatra 2025
