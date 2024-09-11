HPSC PGT admit card 2024 is out, here's how to check and download

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card for the Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) recruitment test 2024. The exams are scheduled to take place from September 12 to September 17, 2024. Candidates who have applied for the examination can check and download their HPSC PGT 2024 admit card through the official website, i.e., hspc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3069 PGT slots across several subjects; 1,703 positions are being allotted to General category candidates, 383 for economically weaker sections (EWS), 305 for backwards classes- A(BC-A), 151 for Backward classes - B(BC-B) and 612 for scheduled castes.

The Haryana HPSC PGT exam will take place in three stages. It begins with screening tests which include 100 objective-type questions, and candidates need to secure 25 per cent marks to clear the examination. Then comes the topic knowledge test which is descriptive and worth 150 points and it has an 87.5 weightage, with 35 per cent qualifying marks. The interview contributes 12.5 per cent of the total weightage.

What are the details mentioned in Admit Card 2024?

To download the HPSC PGT 2024 admit card, applicants must input their login credentials such as application number and password. Candidates should check their admit card carefully to check all the details mentioned on the admit card like the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, exam date and time, exam location, PGT subject, portrait, signature, and key exam instructions.

HPSC PGT admit card 2024: Exam pattern

The exam will have 100 multiple-choice questions within 2 hours. For each correct answer, one mark will be awarded, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. There will be 5 multiple-choice questions (A, B, C, D, and E). Candidates can select the right answers among the four options (A, B, C, and D), and mark E if not choose any answer. In case, no circle is marked then candidates need to select 0.25 marks.

How to check and download the HPSC PGT admit card 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the HPSC PGT admit card 2024:

First visit the official website, i.e., hpsc.gov.in.

On the home page check for the link of "Download Admit Card for PGT Posts in Various Subjects" and click on it.

Enter your mobile number.

You can download the Haryana PGT admit card 2024.

You can also take a print for future reference.

Before heading to exam centres, students are advised to thoroughly check all the guidelines and follow these guidelines on the exam day.