ICAR IARI Technician recruitment 2023: Here's how to check and download

ICAR IARI Technician recruitment 2023 result has been declared. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the result on iari.res.in

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

The Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) has released the results for the posts of Technician (T-1) today. Candidates who appeared for the written examination on January 8, 2024, across the country, can check the result on its official website. 

The list of shortlisted candidates for the next round is available on ICAR IARI's official website (www.iari.res.in) which is prepared after their performances on Tier-II examination.
What's after ICAR IARI Technician Result 2023?

A total of 1395 candidates have been shortlisted, after their Tier-II Examination (CBT), for the next round which is a document verification round. The institute will soon inform about the document verification schedule and provide options for posting updates in due course of time.

Candidates have to appear in the “options for the posting round” which is also part of the selection process released earlier.

The organisation will soon share the shortlisting status for the next stage which is the next step of the selection process. Along with it, the organisation will also share the date, time and reporting venue for document verification with all the shortlisted candidates through email and SMS.

How to download ICAR IARI Technician Result 2023?

Here are the simple steps to download ICAR IARI Technician result 2023
Step 1: First visit the official website, i.e., iari.res.in.
Step 2: On the home page, check for the recruitment cell at the IARI link and click on it.
Step 3: Then click on the "Technician (T-1) 2021" link.
Step 4: After clicking on the link a PDF will open on your screen you can check and download the result.
Step 5: Find your roll number in the downloaded sheet to check your status 
Step 6: You can take a printout for future reference.

exam results Entrance Exams ICAR Results

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

