BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023 at bpsc.bih.nic.in soon

The candidates who want to view the BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023 can visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in soon after the formal declaration of the same

BPSC Teacher Exam

BPSC Teacher Exam (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 12:37 PM IST
BPSC Teacher Recruitment result 2023 will be announced anytime soon. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) chairman Atul Prasad had before said that the BPSC teacher test result 2023 will be declared mid-October on the official site at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Alongside BPSC TRE result 2023, the commission will also publish BPSC TRE cut off 2023.
Applicants who sat for the BPSC teacher 2023 written test on August 24, 25, and 26 in two shifts from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and from 3: 30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. should enter their registration number and password at the BPSC TRE result link 2023 to download the results. The recruitment test is being conducted for a sum of 1,70,461 teacher openings in the state.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment result 2023: Steps to check 

For the convenience of the applicants, there is a steps given below to check the results:

Visit the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Press the “Results” tab on the home page.
Enter the link that says “BPSC TRE 2023 Results”.
Fill up your roll number and date of birth and click on submit.
Your BPSC TRE 2023 results will then display on your screen.
Download the results for later. 

BPSC Teacher Recruitment result 2023: Eligibility

According to the rules, general category applicants should get 40%, backward category at least 36.5% in the test to be announced qualified. Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) applicants must have 34% and Women and Disabled (Divyang) with 32% marks to be eligible for the posts. 

What is the BPSC Teacher Exam?

BPSC Teacher exam is conducted by Bihar Public Assistance Commission. It is coordinated to select primary, secondary, and higher secondary level teachers in the state government-run schools. This test is conducted yearly to recruit Primary, Secondary, and Higher Secondary teachers. A profoundly competitive test offers applicants a splendid chance to seek a profession in teaching.
BPSC Teacher exam is one of the most highly awaited tests in Bihar. BPSC published the official notice on 30 May 2023. A sum of 1,70,461 opportunities were revealed for teachers at different levels.

Topics : Bihar government Teacher's Eligibility Test Teachers

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 12:37 PM IST

