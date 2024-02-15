APSET registration 2024 started at apset.net.in, check details inside

The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, has begun the online registration procedure for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (AP SET) 2024 on its website at apset.net.in.

The application forms must be submitted by March 6. From that point forward, applicants can submit their application forms with a late fee of Rs. 2,000+ Registration Fee, by March 16. The applicant showing up in the test from the Visakhapatnam Center can submit their application forms by March 30 ( with late fee of Rs 5000+Registration fee).

APSET 2024 Registration 2024: Exam Date

The APSET 2024 exam has been scheduled for April 28 by the university. The applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website from April 19. Applicants can download APSET 2024 admit card from the official site, once out.

APSET 2024 Registration 2024: Exam Centre

The test will be held at 8 centres i.e. Guntur, Nellore, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Anantapur, Tirupati, Kadapa, and Kurnool.

APSET 2024 Registration: Steps to apply

• Go to the official website at apset.net.in.

• Press the 'registration' tab.

• Press the register link to register for APSET 2024.

• Fill in the essential fields and submit the payment online.

• The details like candidate's name, category, email id, father's name, date of birth, and mobile number cant be changed once the fee is submitted.

• An email confirmation will be sent to the registered email address upon successful payment.

• Upload required documents, and submit.

• Print the application for later.

APSET 2024: Fee

• For OC/EWS category- Rs. 1200 + convenience charges

• For BC-A, BC-B, BC-C, BC-D, BC-E category- Rs. 1000+ convenience charges

• For SC/ST/PwD/Transgender- Rs. 700+ convenience charges

• Direct link to apply online.

APSET: Eligibility

Applicants that have secured at least 55% marks in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities are eligible to apply. This criteria for the applicants belonging to BC/SC/S/PwD category is 50 percent.

Age Limit- No age limit.