IIT Madras launches 15 CoEs to empower higher educational institutions



The 15 Centres were launched as a part of the ‘Institute of Eminence’ (IoE) scheme at an event organised on the IIT Madras campus. Launched by the government of India, the IoE scheme aims to empower higher educational institutions to become world-class teaching and research institutes. The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) on Wednesday launched 15 Centres of Excellence (CoE).



Addressing the launch event, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, of IIT Madras, said, “A substantial amount of the IoE funding has been invested in the development of research. We had a first set of exploratory research grants through which around 68 projects had been funded. Based on the deliverables of those projects, we shortlisted 15 for which today we are announcing the ‘Centre of Excellence' status. These centres are expected to become world-class and bring eminence to the Institute.” These CoEs will be undertaking cutting-edge research in order to develop next-generation technologies, while simultaneously creating a significant impact not just in India but internationally as well.



The 15 CoEs that have been inaugurated are: In Phase 1, IIT Madras identified 68 research initiatives across 21 technology clusters in diverse fields. After reviewing, 15 Centres of Excellence were shortlisted within the IIT Madras system alongside 23 Research Centres and 10 Research Projects in Phase II.

- NDE 5.0 – Industrial Assets and Process Management - Critical Transitions in Complex Systems

- Technologies for Low Carbon and Lean Construction - Centre of Excellence on Molecular Materials and Functions

- Maritime Experiments to Maritime Experience - Healthcare and Assistive Technologies

- Sports Science and Analytics - Centre for Quantum Information, Communication and Computing

- Center of Excellence in RF, Analog, and Mixed Signal ICs - Centre for Soft Matter

- Geophysical Flows Lab - Atomistic Modelling and Materials Design

- Quantum Center for Diamond and Emergent Materials - Centre for Cancer Genomics and Molecular Therapeutics

- Energy Consortium

