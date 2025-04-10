Indian students, global universities face the brunt of visa denials

International students are a pillar of the global education economy, but they face hurdles as visa rejection rates soar in major countries. Denials in the United States (US) hit a 10-year high in 2023–24, when 41 per cent of foreign student visa applications were rejected. Canada’s student visa rejections increased from 38 per cent in 2023 to 52 per cent in 2024.

International students contributed nearly $50 billion to the US economy in 2023–24, with 51 per cent of the amount coming from tuition and fees. Indian students accounted for nearly a quarter of this economic contribution, underscoring their importance