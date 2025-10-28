Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty up; Asia markets slip; TVS Motor, M&M Fin Q2 in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, October 28: At 7:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 45 points lower at 26,059, indicating a higher start for the bourses.
New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, October 28, 2025: India’s September manufacturing and industrial production figures, Nifty50 F&O last expiry of the month, Q2 results, along with mixed global cues are likely to drive the mood of benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, today.
Global cues
Asian markets fell on Tuesday as investors awaited US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Japan’s new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi. Trump, who met Emperor Naruhito on Monday, will be the first foreign leader to hold talks with Takaichi.
Last checked, the Nikkei was down 0.25 per cent, while the Topix fell 0.49 per cent. Kospi led regional losses, down 1.4 per cent, and the ASX 200 fell 0.31 per cent.
This came despite Wall Street gains that pushed all three major US indexes to record closes, with the S&P 500 up 1.23 per cent, the Nasdaq jumping 1.86 per cent, and the Dow rising 0.71 per cent. Investors now look ahead to Big Tech earnings, the Fed’s rate decision, and a possible China trade deal.
Q2 results
Companies scheduled to release their quarterly earnings today include Adani Total Gas, Blue Dart Express, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Shree Cement, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, TTK Prestige, Jindal Steel, Happiest Minds Technologies, Tata Capital, Computer Age Management Services, Novartis India, CreditAccess Grameen, Aditya Birla Real Estate, CarTrade Tech, TVS Motor Company, Sundram Fasteners, ICRA, Adani Green Energy, Samhi Hotels, and Premier Energies.
IPO corner
Game Changers IPO (SME) will open for subscription, while Jayesh Logistics IPO (SME) will enter Day 2.
Commodity corner
Gold price slipped below $4,000 per ounce on Monday as easing US-China trade tensions dampened demand for the safe-haven metal ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate decision. Spot gold fell 2.7 per cent to $4,002.29 after hitting a two-week low of $3,970.81.
Oil prices also edged lower as OPEC’s plans to raise output outweighed optimism over a potential US-China trade deal and renewed US sanctions on Russia. Brent crude slipped 0.5 per cent to $65.62 a barrel, while WTI eased 0.3 per cent to $61.31.
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Cut in earnings expectations, valuations to cap upside in SBI Card
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI Cards and Payment Services’ (SBI Card) Q2FY26 earnings were lower than consensus, due to high provisioning and high operating expenses.
Credit costs moderated sequentially though they remained high (net credit costs at 7.7 per cent versus 8.5 per cent in Q1FY26; 8.1 per cent in FY25).
New card acquisitions and cards-in-force (CIF) growth were subdued (up 3.5 per cent and 9.8 per cent year-on-year or Y-o-Y, respectively). READ MORE
7:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to buy today: Analyst bets on Sun Pharma, Indus Towers; check why
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indus Towers – Buy
CMP: ₹374
FV: ₹400
Support: 355-345
Resistance: 380-400
Indus Towers - one of the largest telecom tower companies globally. Indus is India’s leading provider of passive telecom infrastructure, and it deploys, owns, and manages telecom towers and communication structures for various mobile operators. Indus plans to venture into select countries (Nigeria/Uganda/Zambia), where Airtel’s (AAF) has a high market share and the tower business is favorable. Africa can potentially aid growth in the core tower business, as tower additions are
maturing in India. READ MORE
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sona BLW Q2 profit beats estimates; Nuvama keeps 'Buy' with target of ₹550
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Automotive technology company Sona BLW Precision Forgings reported strong second-quarter (Q2FY26) earnings, surpassing domestic brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities’ estimates on both revenue and profitability, driven by robust automotive sales and lower operating costs.
Revenue jumped 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,140 crore, exceeding the brokerage’s forecast of ₹1,070 crore. The company’s Ebitda rose 13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹290 crore, also above the estimate of ₹260 crore, supported by cost efficiency and higher-than-expected volumes. However, margins declined 230 basis points (bp) to 25.3 per cent due to product mix changes. Adjusted profit after tax (PAT) climbed 13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹170 crore, outpacing Nuvama’s ₹160 crore forecast. READ MORE
7:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty IT set for best month since July 2024; but is it out of the woods?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Clawing back on the bourses amid in-line second quarter (Q2) results for the current financial year (FY26), the Nifty IT index has surged 7.3 per cent so far in the month of October as against 5.5 rise in the Nifty50 index. This, as per Bloomberg data, is the IT index's best monthly gain since July 2024.
Among individual stocks, Infosys has risen by 4.3 per cent, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies have risen by 6.8 per cent and 10.7 per cent, respectively.
Analysts, however, remain mixed, with some cautioning that the optimism around India's information technology (IT) stocks could be short-lived as muted growth visibility may dampen the sentiment. READ MORE
7:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Lenskart eyes ₹70K crore valuation as it plans fifth-largest IPO of 2025
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Eyewear retailer Lenskart is all set to go public with the issue opening from October 31 - November 4, at a valuation of around $8 billion (nearly ₹70,000 crore). The market debut is scheduled for November 10.
The Softbank-backed firm has fixed a price band of ₹382-402 per share. The offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹2,150 crore (the “fresh issue”) and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 127,562,573 equity shares by certain existing shareholders. The offer for sale is ₹4,875 crore, taking the total issue size to ₹7,024 crore. READ MORE
7:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Is your financial advisor legit? Here's how to check Sebi registration
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Before handing over your hard-earned money to anyone who calls themselves a “financial advisor”, it’s important to confirm they are actually authorised to give advice.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) mandates that only registered investment advisers (RIAs) or entities under certain regulations can legally provide investment advice for a fee. Yet, many investors still fall prey to unregistered agents promising high returns or “inside tips”. READ MORE
7:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A first: Surge in passive MF folio steals a march on active equity
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Net account additions in passive mutual fund (MF) schemes overtook those in active equity funds for the first time, in September, as investors piled into gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) amid a sharp rally in precious metals.
Passive schemes — including index funds and ETFs — recorded 1.2 million new accounts during the month. When fund-of-fund (FoF) schemes are included, total additions rise to 2.1 million.
By contrast, active equity schemes saw 1.4 million new accounts opened in September. READ MORE
7:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today: Tata Capital, RVNL, IOCL, Adani Energy, NTPC Green
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Energy Solutions:The company posted a 28 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹557.10 crore for Q2 FY26, mainly due to a one-time deferred tax adjustment of ₹314 crore in the year-ago period. The company had reported a net profit of ₹773 crore in Q2 FY25.
“The reported PAT has been adjusted for a one-time positive impact of deferred tax of ₹314 crore in Q2 FY25 for like-for-like comparison,” the company said in a release. During the quarter under review, total income increased 6.4 per cent to ₹6,767 crore from ₹6,360 crore a year ago.
Tata Capital:The company’s subsidiary Tata Capital Housing Finance reported a 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹440 crore in Q2 FY26, supported by higher net interest income (NII) and fee income. NII increased 28 per cent YoY to ₹694 crore, while fee income surged 101 per cent YoY to ₹181 crore during the quarter.
Supreme Industries: The company reported a 20 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹164.74 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with ₹206.60 crore in Q2 FY25, due to higher expenses. Total income rose to ₹2,409.41 crore from ₹2,288 crore in the same period last year. READ MORE
7:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets continue to fall
-- ASX 200 was down 0.30 per cent
-- Nikkei slipped 0.38 per cent
7:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settle higher
7:24 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
