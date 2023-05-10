Indian students in the UK surpass all countries: British High Commissioner



“The degree of human connection between our two countries is extraordinary, yet there is potential to take the India-UK relationship to a deeper and profound level,” he said. Indian students in the UK surpass all countries, including China, said Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, at a distinguished public lecture on India-UK relations at O P Jindal Global University.



“We are the fifth and sixth biggest economies in the world, India will grow to be the third in the world by 2030. We are trying to negotiate a free trade agreement and it's quite important that we look at the economic value it gives but also the strategic value. The High Commissioner of the United Kingdom visited JGU for the first time and addressed students of international affairs, law and other disciplines, giving them a diplomatic and strategic overview of the relationship between the two countries.

He also gave an overview of geopolitical strategic imperatives which will influence the India-UK relationship.

