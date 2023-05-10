close

Indian students in the UK surpass all countries: British High Commissioner

The High Commissioner of the United Kingdom visited JGU for the first time and addressed students of international affairs

Press Trust of India Sonipat
India-UK

1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 9:32 PM IST
Indian students in the UK surpass all countries, including China, said Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, at a distinguished public lecture on India-UK relations at O P Jindal Global University. 
“The degree of human connection between our two countries is extraordinary, yet there is potential to take the India-UK relationship to a deeper and profound level,” he said.

The High Commissioner of the United Kingdom visited JGU for the first time and addressed students of international affairs, law and other disciplines, giving them a diplomatic and strategic overview of the relationship between the two countries. 
“We are the fifth and sixth biggest economies in the world, India will grow to be the third in the world by 2030. We are trying to negotiate a free trade agreement and it's quite important that we look at the economic value it gives but also the strategic value. 

He also gave an overview of geopolitical strategic imperatives which will influence the India-UK relationship. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian students India-UK

First Published: May 10 2023 | 9:34 PM IST

