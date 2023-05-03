close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SSC CGL 2023 application process ends today; All you need to know

On May 7 and May 8, registered candidates will be able to edit their SSC CGL 2023 application. The Commission will hold SSC CGL 2023 Tier-1 test from July 14 to July 27

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
SSC CGL 2023

SSC CGL 2023 application process ends today. Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 12:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The application period for the SSC CGL 2023 closes today. Visit the Staff Selection Commission's official website at ssc.nic.in to submit an application for the recruitment exam. But, until tomorrow, May 4, registered candidates can pay the SSC CGL 2023 application fee. Candidates can likewise pay the application fee through challan during working hours of the bank till May 5.
The Staff Selection Commission is conducting SSC CGL 2023 to fill approximately 7,500 Group B and C positions at this time. The central government's various departments and ministries hold vacancies. 



SSC CGL 2023: Steps to check 

Step 1: Go to the site of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Click the Register option in the candidates' login section. 
Step 3: Complete the registration form by providing personal information.
Step 4: Upon registration, you will get a client ID and password

Also Read

SSC CGL admit card: Application window opens, here's how to check status

SSC CGL Tier 1 scorecard 2022 releasing today: Check details here

AP SSC 2023 exam starts today: Check exam dates, instructions, and more

SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2023 Out, Download GD PET/PST Hall Ticket

DTE announces Assam PAT 2023 exam date, here's how to apply for the exam

Odisha NMMS Result 2023 Released on ntse.scertodisha.nic.in, details here

UGC launches CU-Chayan, a unified portal to smooth recruitment process

Rajasthan High Court result 2023 declared for JJA, LDC clerk grade II

HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 soon, Check everything you need to know of HP Board

NEET UG 2023: Admit card, exam city slip likely today on neet.nta.nic.in

Step 5: Log in with that user ID and password, which is also your registration number 
Step 6: Completion of the SSC CGL 2023 application form 
Step 7: Submit the SSC CGL 2023 application form 
Step 8: Pay the SSC CGL 2023 application fee
Step 9: Make a printout of the SSC CGL application form 2023 that you have submitted.

SSC CGL 2023: Overview

The selection process involves two tier tests i.e. Tier 1 and Tier 2. Tier-2 is restricted to those who meet the criteria for Tier 1. Questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension will be included in the first tier of the SSC CGL 2023 exam. There will be 25 questions in each section. There will be 100 multiple-choice questions with each question carrying two marks. Additionally, candidates will lose minus 0.5 points for each incorrect answer. They will have 60 minutes to take the test.

Topics : SSC exam SSC CGL SSC

First Published: May 03 2023 | 1:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Odisha NMMS Result 2023 Released on ntse.scertodisha.nic.in, details here

Odisha NMMS Result 2023
3 min read

UGC launches CU-Chayan, a unified portal to smooth recruitment process

University Grants Commission
2 min read

Rajasthan High Court result 2023 declared for JJA, LDC clerk grade II

exam result, result
2 min read

HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 soon, Check everything you need to know of HP Board

HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 soon
2 min read

NEET UG 2023: Admit card, exam city slip likely today on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

UGC launches CU-Chayan, a unified portal to smooth recruitment process

University Grants Commission
2 min read

Odisha NMMS Result 2023 Released on ntse.scertodisha.nic.in, details here

Odisha NMMS Result 2023
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon