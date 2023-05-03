SSC CGL 2023 application process ends today; All you need to know

The application period for the SSC CGL 2023 closes today. Visit the Staff Selection Commission's official website at ssc.nic.in to submit an application for the recruitment exam. But, until tomorrow, May 4, registered candidates can pay the SSC CGL 2023 application fee. Candidates can likewise pay the application fee through challan during working hours of the bank till May 5.
The Staff Selection Commission is conducting SSC CGL 2023 to fill approximately 7,500 Group B and C positions at this time. The central government's various departments and ministries hold vacancies.
SSC CGL 2023: Steps to check
Step 1: Go to the site of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Click the Register option in the candidates' login section.
Step 3: Complete the registration form by providing personal information.
Step 4: Upon registration, you will get a client ID and password
Step 5: Log in with that user ID and password, which is also your registration number
Step 6: Completion of the SSC CGL 2023 application form
Step 7: Submit the SSC CGL 2023 application form
Step 8: Pay the SSC CGL 2023 application fee
Step 9: Make a printout of the SSC CGL application form 2023 that you have submitted.
SSC CGL 2023: Overview
The selection process involves two tier tests i.e. Tier 1 and Tier 2. Tier-2 is restricted to those who meet the criteria for Tier 1. Questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension will be included in the first tier of the SSC CGL 2023 exam. There will be 25 questions in each section. There will be 100 multiple-choice questions with each question carrying two marks. Additionally, candidates will lose minus 0.5 points for each incorrect answer. They will have 60 minutes to take the test.