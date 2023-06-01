It's India vs Pakistan as teams vie for the Junior Asia Cup hockey title

The last time India and Pakistan faced each other in the final of a hockey competition was way back in 2016 when India beat the neighbours 3-2 in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy held in Kuantan, Pahang, Malaysia. In the Junior Asia Cup, the two teams last met in 2015. Even then, India emerged victorious 6-2 in the final held at Wisma Belia Hockey Stadium in Kuantan, Malaysia.

India and Pakistan would be up against for the first time in six years in a final of a major event, be it in junior or senior hockey. Given how Pakistan hockey has fallen behind recently, it is surprising that they have been able to cross all hurdles and make it to the final of the Junior Asia Cup, being played in Oman.