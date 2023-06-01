close

It's India vs Pakistan as teams vie for the Junior Asia Cup hockey title

The last time India and Pakistan faced each other in the final of a hockey competition was way back in 2016 when India beat the neighbours 3-2 in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy in Malaysia

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Men's Junior Asia Cup 2023 – DAY 9 Moments of the First Semi Final India vs Korea. Photo: Asian Hockey Federation

Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 8:50 PM IST
India and Pakistan would be up against for the first time in six years in a final of a major event, be it in junior or senior hockey. Given how Pakistan hockey has fallen behind recently, it is surprising that they have been able to cross all hurdles and make it to the final of the Junior Asia Cup, being played in Oman. 
The last time India and Pakistan faced each other in the final of a hockey competition was way back in 2016 when India beat the neighbours 3-2 in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy held in Kuantan, Pahang, Malaysia. In the Junior Asia Cup, the two teams last met in 2015. Even then, India emerged victorious 6-2 in the final held at  Wisma Belia Hockey Stadium in Kuantan, Malaysia. 

This would therefore be the first occasion in this decade that the two arch-rivals are colliding in the final of a continental or world-level event. Courtesy of reaching the final, the two teams have now already qualified for the Junior World Cup Hockey to be held in Kuala Lampur, Malaysia in December 2023. 
India’s Road to Junior Asia Cup Hockey Final, 2023

Beat Chinese Taipei 18-0 in Pool A
Beat Japan 3-1 in Pool A

Drew with Pakistan 1-1 in Pool A
Beat Thailand 17-0 in Pool A
Beat Kora 9-1 in Semifinal
Pakistan’s Road to Junior Asia Cup Hockey Final, 2023

Beat Chinese Taipei 15-1 in Pool A
Beat Thailand 9-0 in Pool A
Drew with India 1-1 in Pool A
Beat Japan 3-2 in Pool A
Beat Malaysia 6-2 in Semifinal
Where and when is the final of the Junior Asia Cup hockey 2023 taking place?

The Junior Asia Cup Hockey final between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is taking place at the hockey pitch of the Sultan Qaboos Youth Sports Complex in Salalah, Dhofar, Oman. It will be played from 09:30 pm IST. 
Where can people watch the India vs Pakistan Final of the Junior Asia Cup hockey 2023?

Watch Hockey’s website is the only place where the matches can be live-streamed in India as the Uttam Singh-led men in blue will face Muhammad Abdullah’s men in green. 
Who are the coaches of Indian and Pakistan Junior hockey teams?

The Indian team is being coached by CR Kumar,  a former India international who has previously been deputy to Indian national team head coaches such as Cedric D'Souza and Harcharan Singh. He has also worked with Malaysian hockey for quite some time. 
Pakistan on the other hand have roped in Roelant Oltmans, who has won the World Cup and Olympics gold medals with the Netherlands hockey team. He has coached the Pakistan senior team twice in 2004 and 2018. Before joining this temporary position of head coach of the Pakistan junior hockey team, Oltamsn was working at Hockey Madhya Pradesh. 
Indian Hockey Team India vs Pakistan Pakistan Junior Hockey World Cup Asia cup hockey

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 8:50 PM IST

It's India vs Pakistan as teams vie for the Junior Asia Cup hockey title

