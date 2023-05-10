RBI Grade B recruitment 2023: Application process begins for 291 posts

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 9 began the application process for the post of Officer in Grade ‘B’ (Direct Recruit-DR) (On Probation-OP) (General/DEPR/DSIM) Streams-Panel Year 2023 in various departments.
The last date for the application process to end is June 9, at 6 pm. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.
Here are all the details you need to know about RBI Grade B recruitment 2023:
Eligibility criteria- The candidates must meet the requirements of educational qualification and age limit. According to reports, candidates must have completed graduation with at least 60 per cent marks, and for DEPR and DSIM the minimum qualification required is a Master's degree.
The applicants must also be between the age limit of 21 years to 30 years as on May 1, 2023. However, the upper age limit has been relaxed for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories.
Application fees- For candidates belonging to General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS), the fee for the application form is Rs 850, while for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), the fee is Rs 100.
Steps to apply for RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023:
-Go to the official website-opportunities.rbi.org.in
-On the homepage, click on current vacancies> vacancies
-Next, click on the link available for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’
-Then, click on the link for the application form and it will redirect to a new window
-Fill out the form and upload all the mentioned documents
-Pay your fees and submit
-Download the form and take a printout for future reference