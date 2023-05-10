RBI Grade B recruitment 2023: Application process begins for 291 posts

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 9 began the application process for the post of Officer in Grade ‘B’ (Direct Recruit-DR) (On Probation-OP) (General/DEPR/DSIM) Streams-Panel Year 2023 in various departments.

Eligibility criteria- The candidates must meet the requirements of educational qualification and age limit. According to reports, candidates must have completed graduation with at least 60 per cent marks, and for DEPR and DSIM the minimum qualification required is a Master's degree.

Here are all the details you need to know about RBI Grade B recruitment 2023: