Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2025: When and where to check scorecard

Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2025: When and where to check scorecard

KSEAB is expected to release the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2025 soon. The exam was conducted between March 1 and 20 and now the students are waiting for the results

Exam, National exam

Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is likely to announce the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2025 soon. Recently, the board released the provisional answer keys for the 2nd PUC exam. Now, all eyes are on the KSEAB result 2025 dates, which are expected to be out soon. 
 
The exam was conducted on March 1 and concluded on March 20, 2025.
 
Once the results are out, the board will release the KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 2 and Exam 3 schedule. The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam conducts three annual exams as it follows a three-exam format, allowing students multiple opportunities to secure high marks and retain their best score from the three attempts.
 

Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2025 Date:

KSEAB 2nd PUC Result to be out soon. 

How to check Karnataka's 2nd PUC result 2025?

Here are the step-by-step guides to check the KSEAB results 2025 through the official website:
  • Firstly, visit the official Karnataka results portal, karresults.nic.in.
  • On the home page check for the PUC 2 Exam 1 Result 2025 link.
  • Then enter your login credentials.
  • Submit the details to check your results.
  • Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.

Also Read

SC, Supreme Court

SC collegium seeks repatriation of cash-at-home row judge Yashwant Varma

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

RS adjourned till 2 pm following ruckus over Muslim reservation in K'taka

D K Shivakumar, Shivakumar

4% quota for minority contractors to protect backward classes: K'taka dy CM

PremiumChief Ministers of Kerala, Telangana, and Punjab -- Pinarayi Vijayan, Revanth Reddy, Bhagwant Singh Mann -- were part of the meeting. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also attended the meet hosted by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Southern states reject population formula, seek GDP-based representation

Bengaluru rain

Bengaluru waterlogged after first seasonal rain, 3-year-old girl dies

KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam Result: When was the result announced last year?

The board released the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024 on April 10, 2024. As per last year's trend, the Karnataka 2nd PUC results are likely to be out in April's second week. 

Karnataka PUC 2 exam: Last year's performance

Last year, a total of 1,49,824 students registered for the 2nd PUC exams, out of which 1,48,942 appeared for the test and 52,505 passed the examination. The overall pass percentage was 35.25. 
 
Among all the candidates who appeared for the examination, 84,632 were boys and 64,310 were girls. The pass percentage of girls remained higher than boys last year with the former recording 35.25 per cent, and the latter registering 31.31 per cent pass percentage.

More From This Section

Children, child, school children, school

KVS lottery result 2025 for class 1 admissions out today, direct link here

Exam results, results

CTET Exam Date 2025: When will it be held? Eligibility and how to apply

youngsters

CUET UG 2025 correction window opens today; steps to edit application forms

Exam results, results

Bihar Board 12th results 2025 released today at interbiharboard.com

exam result, result

BSEB declared Bihar board 12th results at interbiharboard.com; details here

Topics : Karnataka Indian education board exams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsRR vs KKR Pitch ReportSiemens Share PricePUBG Mobile 3.7 Update Release DateIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon