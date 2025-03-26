Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / CUET UG 2025 correction window opens today; steps to edit application forms

CUET UG 2025 correction window opens today; steps to edit application forms

NTA opened the correction window for the CUET UG 2025 application form today. The last date to make changes is March 28. Here are the fields that you can or cannot edit

CUET UG 2025 application correction window opens

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window today, March 26, for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2025
 
Candidates now have the option to modify their CUET UG 2025 application forms online through the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. The last date to modify registration forms is 11.50 PM on March 28, 2025.
 
Candidates seeking modification in the CUET UG 2025 application forms need to pay the required fee. According to the official notice, “It is important to note that the final correction will be applicable only after payment of any additional fees, if required. In case where changes affect the fee amount, candidates will be charged an excess fee accordingly. Please note that excess payment made will not be refunded."
 
 
According to the schedule, the CUET UG 2025 will take place from May 8 to June 1, 2025. 

CUET correction window 2025 link

Here is the correction window link: cuet.nta.nic.in.

How to apply for CUET UG 2025 application correction?

Here are the simple steps to apply for CUET UG 2025 application correction:
  • Visit the official website, i.e., cuet.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, check for the candidate login option or application correction link.
  • Enter your credentials, like application number and password.
  • Submit the application correction option on the newly opened tab.
  • Change the desired field and pay the applicable fee.
  • Submit the application corrections and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Correction window for CUET UG 2025

Certain fields in the CUET UG 2025 application correction form cannot be changed:
  • Mobile Number
  • E-mail Address
  • Permanent and Present Address
  • Emergency Contact Number

What can be changed in the CUET UG 2025 application form?

  • Candidate’s Name
  • Father’s Name
  • Mother’s Name
  • Class 10 or equivalent details
  • Class 12 or equivalent details
  • Date of Birth
  • Gender
  • Category
  • Sub-category/PwD/PwBD Status
  • Photograph (Image Upload)
  • Signature (Image Upload) can be updated
 
Candidates can also add or edit the subjects they wish to appear for, with a maximum of five subjects (including languages and the General Aptitude Test).

Can examination city and preferences be modified?

Yes, candidates can modify examination cities as per their permanent and present address. All 4 preferences of the examination city selection can be modified.

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

