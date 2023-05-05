KEAM 2023 admit card released on May 4, here's how to check and download

How to check and download the KEAM 2023 admit card?

Here are the easy steps to check and download the KEAT 2023 admit card:

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the admit card for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Exam (KEAM) 2023 on May 4, 2023.Candidates who have registered for the KEAM exam 2023 can check and download their results from the official website, i.e., cee.kerala.gov.in.According to the officials, the entrance exam for the Engineering and Pharmacy exam is scheduled to be held on May 17, 2023. The paper will be completed in two shifts, wherein the first shift, Paper 1 will be conducted for Physics and Chemistry from 10 am to 12:30 pm. The second shift for paper 2 will begin from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.