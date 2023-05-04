KCET admit card 2023 to release tomorrow, check steps to download here

The KEA KCET exam is scheduled to take place on May 20 and 21, 2023, according to the schedule. On the other hand, the Kannada KCET exam will be held on May 22. The entrance exam will be administered using pen and paper by the exam authority. Without carrying the admit card, applicants won't be permitted to show up for the test.

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will be announcing the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) admit card on May 5. From the official website, candidates can download their hall ticket online: kea.kar.nic.in. To download their KCET admit card, they must use the login information that is required. The exam hall ticket will only be given to registered candidates.