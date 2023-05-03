Odisha NMMS Result 2023 Released on ntse.scertodisha.nic.in, details here

Odisha NMMS: Introduction

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) established the National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Scheme with the intention of identifying talented but underprivileged students and providing financial support for their continued education. There are two papers for the NMMS exam:

State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Odisha has released the provisional National Means Cum Merit Scholarship, NMMS Odisha result 2023, nearly three months after the exam. Candidates who are registered and took the exam in February can now view and download their results. It has been delivered on the list of sites attached below. The steps listed below can be used to check the result, which was made public on May 2.