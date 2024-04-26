KTET 2024: Registration at ktet.kerala.gov.in, date extended till May 2

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has chosen to extend the registration deadline for the April session of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2024. The last date was previously stated to be April 26, but it has now been postponed to May 2, 2024.

The official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in, is where applicants can submit their applications if they have not already done so. The registration procedure was begun on April 17, 2024. The application form correction window will open on May 4 and will end on May 7, 2024.

KTET 2024: Steps to apply

To apply for the exam, applicants can follow the steps given below:

• Go to the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

• On the home page, press on the KTET April 2024 link available.

• Fill in the registration details and press on submit.

• Login to the account and submit the application fee.

• Press on submit and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for later use.

KTET 2024: Exam fee

The application fee for every category is ₹500. For SC/ST and differently abled classes, the application fee is ₹250. Only online applications can be submitted. The application and certified copies need not be brought to the exam room.

KTET 2024: Date and Timings

The admit card can be downloaded beginning on June 3, 2024, according to the schedule. On June 22 and 23, 2024, the KTET April 2024 examination will take place.

The exams on the two days will be conducted in two shifts i.e. a first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. Candidates can visit the KTET official website to find out more information.

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) exam: Overview

Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala, conducts the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) twice a year to determine whether or not applicants possess sufficient teaching skills to teach in Kerala's Lower Primary and Upper Primary schools.

The rules established by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Kerala and the guidelines established by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), the Department of General Education, and the Government of Kerala govern the KTET examination.