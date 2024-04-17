KTET April 2024: Registration window is now open, all details inside

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on Wednesday started the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2024 registration procedure for the April session. Eligible applicants can submit applications through the official site at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the exam is till April 26, 2024. Admit cards can be downloaded from June 3. KTET April 2024 exam will be held on June 22 and 23, 2024. The exam on the two days will be led in two shifts: The first shift is from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

This exam is essential to survey the quality of teacher candidates for Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School Classes in Kerala.

KTET April 2024: Steps to apply

• Go to the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

• Press on the ‘Register Here’ link showcased on the homepage under the KTET April 2024 tab.

• Finish registration to get the login credentials.

• Log in > Fill out the application form.

• Enter the needed documents.

• Make the payment of the registration fee > submit.

• Download and take a printout of the form for future use.

KTET April 2024: Fees

The application fee is Rs 500 for general categories. The application fee is Rs 250 for SC/ST and differently abled candidates. Applications can submit the fees online.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan (KPB) KTET 2024: Insights

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan (KPB) declared the KTET notice for the April Session on April 16, 2024. The applicants can complete the KTET application form from April 17 to 26, 2024. The last date for the application fee and taking the last print is April 26, 2024. The KTET admit card will be announced on June 3, 2024.

To enter the KTET 2024 application form, the applicants need to pay by the applicants through NET Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, UPI, and so on. The KTET exam dates have additionally been declared by the Pareeksha Bhavan. The KTET test is planned for June 22 and 23, 2024.

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) exam: Overview

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) examination is held by Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala two times a year to decide the qualification of candidates having sufficient abilities to teach in Lower Primary and Upper Primary schools in Kerala. KTET test is conducted per the rules set somewhere around the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Kerala alongside guidelines set forth by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE)/ Department of General Education/Government of Kerala.

The official site of the KTET examination states, “Separate test will be conducted to select teachers for Category 1 (Lower Primary classes), Category 2 (Upper Primary classes), Category 3 (High School classes) and Category 4 [for Language Teachers - Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu (up to UP classes), Specialist Teachers (Art & Craft) and Physical Education teachers]”.