Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

WBJEE JELET 2024: Registration window to open today at wbjeeb.nic.in

Interested applicants can fill up the registration form by logging on to the official site at wbjeeb.nic.in. The last date to register for the WBJEE JELET 2024 is till March 11

education, students, books, studying, exams

WBJEE JELET

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

For the Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test (JELET) 2024, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is anticipated to begin the online application form filling process today, February 8. Interested applicants can access the registration form by visiting the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
The last date to enrol for the WBJEE JELET 2024 is till March 11. The WBJEE JELET 2024 test is scheduled to be held on 29 June from 11 am to 1 pm. Applicants can make redresses in the WBJEE JELET 2024 application form from March 13 to 15. Likely, the admit card release date is on June 21.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

WBJEE JELET 2024: Fee

WBJEE JELET 2024 application fee is Rs 500 for male applicants from the general category and Rs 400 for general female applicants. Male applicants who have a place with the reserved category like Scheduled Castes (SC), Other Backward Classes (OBC-A), Scheduled Tribes (ST), OBC-B, and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) will have to pay a sum of Rs 400. 
Female applicants having a place with SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, EWS categories and third-gender applicants should pay Rs 300 to end the application procedure.

READ: CBSE admit card 2024 out for class 10, 12 at cbse.gov.in; details inside
 

WBJEE JELET: Eligibility 

Applicants must have passed a Minimum Three years/ Two years (Lateral Entry) Diploma exam with minimum of 45% marks (40% marks if an applicant belongs to the reserved category) in any part of Engineering and Technology. 
Applicants must have passed B.Sc. Degree from a recognised UGC University, with at least 45% marks (40% marks if there should be a case of applicants having a place with reserved category) and passed through 10+2 tests with Math as a subject. 
On the other hand, the applicants must have passed B.Voc/3-year D.Voc. Stream in the same or related industry.

WBJEE JELET: Overview

WBJEEB will lead a based Common Entrance Test (JELET-2024) for admission in the academic session 2024-25 into second year (third semester) of 4-year undergraduate classes in engineering/technology, and pharmacy of various universities, government schools, as well as self-financing engineering & technological institutes in the state of West Bengal.

Also Read

SBI SCO Application 2023: Last date to apply ends today, check details

India Post GDS 2023: Last date to apply for 30041 posts on official website

JKPSC civil judge registration deadline extended till September 19

MAHACET 2024: Registration for MCA, M.Ed, MBA, M.P.Ed & others ends today

GATE 2024 registration deadline extended, apply without late fee

BPSC TRE 2024: BPSC releases Bihar teacher recruitment notification

Work on multipurpose coaching hub in Rajasthan's Pratapnagar gains pace

FM gave no final decision on foreign varsities in Budget: Kerala Minister

PNB Recruitment 2024: Registrations for 1,025 Specialist Officer posts soon

9,218 teachers fined Rs 1.54 cr for committing errors in exam assessment


Topics : West Bengal board results West Bengal JEE Mains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Rose Day 2024Noida MetroSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon