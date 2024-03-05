UPSC Prelims 2024: Last day to register today at upsconline.nic.in

Eligible applicants who have not yet applied must register straightaway to avoid last-minute rush. The UPSC application form link is available on the official site at upsc.gov.in. This recruiting drive will serve around 1056 posts, including 40 designated for individuals with benchmark disabilities.

UPSC Prelims 2024: Important dates

• Final day to apply for UPSC IAS: March 5, 2024

• Application correction window: March 6 to March 12, 2024

• UPSC CSE Prelims exam: May 26, 2024.

UPSC CSE: Steps to apply

1. Go to the official UPSC website at upsconline.nic.in.

2. Press for UPSC on the "One-time registration (OTR).

3. Choose "New Registration" and finish the registration procedure with authentic details.

4. Log in to the applicant's portal utilising your email ID, OTR ID, mobile number, and password.

5. End the UPSC application form by giving the essential information and uploading scanned copies of your passport-size photo and sign.

6. Submit the application fee via Net Banking (for general candidates) or choose exemptions for Female/SC/ST/PwBD applicants.





7. Post successful payment, download and print a copy for future use.

UPSC CSE: Eligibility

Age: 21–32 years.

Education: Interested applicants need to possess a bachelor’s degree from any recognised university.

UPSC CSE: Total attempts

Gen - 6

OBC - 9

PwBD - 09 for GL/EWS/OBC and Unlimited for SC/ST

SC/ST – Unlimited.

UPSC CSE: Correction procedure

The commission has furthermore selected to offer the chance for candidates to revise their details in the UPSC IAS application form beginning from the day after the application window ends. The UPSC IAS online application link for corrections will be open for a time of seven days, crossing from March 6th to March 12th, 2024.

UPSC CSE: Overview

The Civil Services Exam (CSE) in India is a cross country competitive exam held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). By means of the Civil Services Examination, the UPSC initiates applicants for different Central and All India Civil Service posts in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS), etc. and so on.