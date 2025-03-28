Friday, March 28, 2025 | 11:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MP Board 5th, 8th results 2025 to be released today; steps to check

MP Board 5th, 8th results 2025 to be released today; steps to check

MPBSE MP Board 5th and 8th Result 2025 is set to be released today at rskmp.in. Students need to use their login credentials, roll number or Samagra ID, to access the results

MP Board 5th, 8th results 2025 to be released today

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

MP Board Class 5th & 8th Result 2025 OUT Today: Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK), Madhya Pradesh, is set to announce the MP Board Class 5th and 8th final exam results today, March 28, at 1 pm. Once released, students and parents can check the results through the official website, rskmp.in.
 
The official website of RSK confirms the result announcement that reads, “Class 5th & 8th Exam Result will be displayed on 28/03/2025 at 01:00 pm.”
 
Students can check their results through the official website, using their login credentials, i.e.,  roll number or Samagra ID.

MP Board 5th, 8th results 2025: Date and time

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK), Madhya Pradesh, will release the MP board class 5th and 8th final exam results today, March 28, at 1 pm. 
 

How to check MP board 5th, 8th results 2025?

Here are the simple instructions to check and download the MP board 5th, 8th results 2025:
  • Firstly, visit the official website, rskmp.in.
  • On the home page, check for the result link.
  • Students need to enter their login credentials, roll number or overall ID.
  • The result will appear on your screen. 
  • Students can download and take a printout for future reference.

MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025: Last year result

In 2024, MP Board Class 5 results reported 48.3 per cent pass percentage of girl students, while among the boy students, it was 51.7 per cent.  In Class 8 MP board result, the pass perentage among girl students was 48.4 per cent and among boy students, it was 51.6 per cent.

RSK MP Board result 2025: Passing marks

Students need to secure the minimum passing marks to clear the MP board exams. Students must score at least 33% marks in each subject which means to achieve at least 33 marks out of 100 in every subject and maintain an overall aggregate of 33% to qualify.

MPBSE Class 5 and 8 results 2025: Supplementary exams

In case any students fail to secure minimum passing marks, they need to appear again for supplementary exams. However, if they fail in more than two subjects, they have to repeat the class. 

MP Board RSKMP 5th, 8th Result 2025: Class 5, 8 result dates in the past years

  • 2025: March 28
  • 2024: April 23
  • 2023: May 15
  • 2022: May 13
  • 2021: December 15
  • 2020: July 27

MPBSE Class 5 and 8 results 2025: When can marksheets be collected?

The Class 5, 8 MP board 2025 marksheets with all subject mark details, pass percentage and qualifying status of the students can be collected from the respective schools later.

MP board examination 2025

The MP board class 5th and 8th exams were held from February 24 to March 5, 2025. This year, a total of 22,85,000 students appeared in the examination from various government, private, and registered madrasa schools across the state. Out of all the students, over 11.17 lakh students appeared for the Class 5 exams, while around 11.68 lakh students took the Class 8 exams.
 
The evaluation process was held in over 322 centers across Madhya Pradesh, as more than 1,19,000 evaluators were being involved to check the answer sheets and upload the results on the official portal.

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

