SBI Clerk Prelims result 2025 to be released soon at sbi.co.in; know more

SBI Clerk Prelims Results 2025 will be released soon at sbi.co.in. Candidates can access the direct link to download SBI Clerk JA results, cutoff marks, and other details

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to release the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025. Candidates can access and download the results through the official website, sbi.co.in. 
 
The SBI preliminary exams began on February 22 and concluded on March 1, 2025, in different cities across the country. 

How to check and download SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download SBI clerk prelims results 2025:
  • Visit SBI’s official website – sbi.co.in.
  • On the home page, check for the ‘Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)’ link.
  • Enter your login credentials, such as roll number and date of birth.
  • Click on the submit button to view your result 2025.
  • You can download and take printouts for future reference.

What is the final selection process for SBI Clerk Prelims Exam results 2025?

There are three steps involved in the SBI clerk selection process. Candidates who cleared the prelims will have to appear for the SBI Clerk Mains exam. The final selection will be based on marks obtained in the mains exam. 
 
 
The mains exam subjects include General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude. The final merit list will be prepared based on the mains exam result. After the mains exam, the document verification process takes place.  

SBI Clerk Prelims result 2025: Salary details

Candidates selected for the Junior Associates posts will receive a competitive salary, along with other benefits. The starting basic pay is Rs 26,730, including two advance increments for graduates. The maximum salary for the post will be Rs 64,480. 
 
Apart from salary, employees are also entitled to allowances such as DA (Dearness Allowance), HRA (House Rent Allowance), and other perks. 

What are the details mentioned on the SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard 2025?

Here are the details mentioned on the SBI Clerk Prelims results 2025:
  • Name of Candidate
  • Roll Number
  • Registration Number
  • Photograph
  • Exam Date
  • Qualifying Status
  • Signature

